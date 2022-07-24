More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
2 UK dividend shares I’m buying to hold through volatile times!

| Finlay Blair

These two UK dividend shares offer high sustainable yields. That is why I'm turning to them to boost my passive…

Stack of new bank notes
Dividend forecasts make me want to buy these bank shares today

| Alan Oscroft

Despite the gloomy economic outlook, banking sector dividend forecasts are looking strong. And first-half updates will be with us soon.

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
3 cheap growth shares to buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

I see plenty of cheap-looking growth shares out there right now. They all come with their own risks, but I…

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Could buying Rolls-Royce shares double my money?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce shares are soaring in value right now. If I buy the FTSE 100 firm today could I potentially double…

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
3 cheap income shares to buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

When share prices fall, they can push dividend yields up. And periods of stock market weakness can be great times…

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Here’s why I just bought Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares

| Alan Oscroft

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares have been falling hard, as many of the US companies it holds are suffering in…

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
How I’m hoping to turn £6.62 a day into a £12,000 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

UK shares can unlock the potential to generate a £12,000 passive income with minimal capital. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Is 30 too late to start investing?

| Christopher Ruane

Is it too late to start investing at the age of 30? Our writer's answer is an emphatic no --…

