Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy this FTSE 250 home improvement stock?

Should I buy this FTSE 250 home improvement stock?

Could this FTSE 250 home improvement business be a good stock to buy currently? Jabran Khan investigates and weighs up the pros and cons.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
a couple embrace in front of their new home

Image source: Getty Images

FTSE 250 incumbent Grafton Group (LSE:GFTU) has seen its shares fall considerably in recent months. Could now be a good time to add the shares to my holdings for a longer-term recovery as well as increased returns? Let’s take a closer look.

Home improvement business

As a quick reminder, Grafton is the largest home improvement retailer in Ireland with over 35 locations. It also has an online store but the business has a diversified offering with distribution and manufacturing arms that provide products in the UK too.

So what’s happening with Grafton shares currently? Well, as I write, they’re trading for 813p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 1,237p, which is a 34% drop over a 12-month period.

To buy or not to buy

So what are the pros and cons of me buying the shares?

FOR: Investor sentiment for long-term returns around home improvement and building stocks is positive. This is closely linked to the fact that demand for homes is outstripping supply. Government initiatives, as well as private companies, are looking to boost the number of homes being built. Firms like Grafton could experience heightened demand for their products across all its divisions. This could boost performance and returns.

AGAINST: Soaring inflation has led to a spike in the rising cost of raw materials. This has had a material impact on the building trade. With costs rising, profit margins are being squeezed. This could have a detrimental impact on Grafton and its performance. Less profit could mean less to return to shareholders as well as less cash for growth initiatives. The supply chain crisis is also an issue too, which could affect operations and sales. After all, Grafton can’t sell products if it is unable to get hold of them from its suppliers.

FOR: I understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future. However, looking back, Grafton has a decent track record of consistent revenue and profit generation. Furthermore, at current levels, the shares would boost my passive income stream through dividend payments. Its current yield stands at 3.7%. This is higher than the FTSE 250 average of under 2%. I do understand that dividends are not guaranteed. Finally, the shares have a price-to-earnings ratio of eight, which makes them look good value for money.

AGAINST: Competition in the home improvement and building sector is intense. Many firms are trying to capitalise on favourable market conditions and offer the best prices as well as products. Grafton could see its performance and returns affected if other home improvement businesses are able to win new business more often and dominate the market.

A FTSE 250 stock I would buy

Weighing up the pros and cons, I would buy Grafton shares for my holdings. Based on current market factors, and the race to build lots of new homes, I believe most home improvement businesses will benefit. Grafton is a large name with a diversified business model which helps me make my decision. Furthermore, dividends and its cheap share price help boost my bull case.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

I bought Royal Mail shares. They went up. Do I buy more?

| Cliff D'Arcy

I bought Royal Mail shares in late June. They immediately dived another 6%. However, they have since rebounded, so would…

Read more »

Worker on sofa and team on laptop screen talking and discussion in video conference and dog interruption.
Investing Articles

Is the Pets at Home share price a bargain or one to avoid?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool takes a closer look at the Pets at Home share price and weighs up whether he should add…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Snap shares fall 23%! What’s going on here?

| Dr. James Fox

Snap shares extended losses on Friday morning with the share price tanking in pre-market trading. Should this Fool buy?

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Up 9%, are Rolls-Royce shares finally changing course?

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

With signs of a recovery growing stronger and exciting new deals, this Fool looks at Rolls-Royce shares in detail.

Read more »

Active senior woman with dog on a walk in a beautiful autumn nature.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d jump on the next stock market crash to try and retire early

| Christopher Ruane

While many investors fear the next stock market crash, our writer doesn't. Here he explains how he'd use it to…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

2 Warren Buffett-style shares I’d buy as market volatility continues!

| Royston Wild

Following the lead of billionaire investor Warren Buffett could materially boost my own wealth. Here are two shares I've bought…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

3 stocks I’m buying before the FTSE recovers!

| Dr. James Fox

With a lack of high-potential growth shares, the combined FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 haven't been that well-loved by investors.…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Are Dunelm shares a solid investment?

| John Choong

Given its steady growth and decent dividend, would Dunelm shares be a solid investment for me after its most recent…

Read more »