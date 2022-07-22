Home » Investing Articles » Five steps to monthly passive income streams of £500

Five steps to monthly passive income streams of £500

Our writer reckons he can build up monthly passive income streams totalling hundreds of pounds by investing in dividend shares. Here’s the approach he’d take.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

Setting up passive income streams does not have to be complicated, or take a lot of money to start with. One way is buying dividend shares. Here, in five steps, is how I would take that approach to try and build monthly passive income streams of £500.

1. Save money regularly

Although I would not need a huge lump sum of money upfront, to begin buying dividend shares I would need at least some capital. So I would start a habit of saving regularly.

I could do that monthly, but I think weekly would be better. Small and often would help me really get into the saving habit. That could encourage me to stick with it if some other spending priority suddenly popped up.

2. Set up a way to buy shares

Rather than stuff the money I was saving under the mattress, I would set up an account that allowed me to buy shares. This could be a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA.

I would do that as soon as I started saving. That would mean when I was ready to buy shares and found some that matched my investment objectives I could act immediately.

3. Hunt for attractive dividend shares

Not all shares pay dividends. Not even all shares that pay dividends this year will necessarily pay dividends next year — or ever again.

So how would I go about finding shares I could buy for the passive income streams they would hopefully generate in future? I would stick to industries I understood and felt I could assess. Then I would look for firms with some sort of competitive advantage that could be the source of future profits. That matters because profits are what enable a company to pay out dividends to shareholders.

Such a source of competitive advantage could be owning premium brands the way Unilever does, having patented industrial processes like polymer specialist Victrex, or owning a network that would be hard or expensive to copy, like National Grid.

4. Focus on my target

To hit monthly passive income streams of £500, how much would I need to spend on dividend shares? That depends on the average dividend yield of the shares I buy.

Yield is basically the dividend expressed as a percentage of the purchase price. So, for example, a 5% yield means I would hopefully earn £5 in dividends each year for every £100 I invested in the shares.

That £500-a-month stream adds up to £6,000 a year. To target that with 5% yields, I would need to invest £240,000 a year. I could do it with less money if I earned a higher yield, but I would always focus first on the quality of the businesses I was buying, not simply chase a high yield for its own sake.

After all, dividends are never guaranteed – and an unusually high yield can be a sign that investors are factoring in an expected dividend cut by a company.

5. Watch my passive income streams grow

However, whatever I saved each week, I could put the passive income plan into action. Even if it would take me many years or even decades to get to £500 each month, I could keep saving regularly and build up to my target over time.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Unilever and Victrex. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever and Victrex. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

New to investing? 2 high-dividend stocks to buy!

| Royston Wild

The threat to share investors is rising as the global economy splutters. Here are what I think are two of…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

NIO, Li Auto, XPeng: buying Chinese EV stocks before the next bull run!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm looking at Chinese electric vehicle stocks to find the next Tesla. So let's see which of these three manufacturers…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

3 top dividend stocks for passive investing

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains how he plans to derive an income stream from these dividend stocks and why's he's attracted to…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

Should I buy Haleon shares after the GSK spin-off?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Haleon shares are now trading on the London Stock Exchange after the spin-off from GSK. Edward Sheldon looks at whether…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks to buy hand over fist!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods sets out the reasons why he thinks these two FTSE 100 stocks are set for growth over the…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 beaten down UK shares to buy in a heartbeat

| Stuart Blair

Many UK shares have suffered under the current economic hardships. Here are two that I think are screaming buys.

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

New to investing? 3 top growth stocks to buy

| Royston Wild

I'm hunting for the best growth stocks to supercharge my investment returns. Here are three top shares for new and…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

I’m investing £20,000 in my Stocks and Shares ISA to target long-term growth

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains how he's using his Stocks and Shares ISA to build income and growth over the long term.

Read more »