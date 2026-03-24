£500 buys 259 shares in this 6.5% yielding income stock! [PREMIUM PICKS]

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Our monthly Ice ‘Best Buys Now‘ are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Icerecommendations, to help investors build out their portfolios.
Here are the latest three picks from our team of experts.
Best Buys Now” Pick #1:
Morgan Advanced Materials (LSE:MGAM)
Dividend Yield: 6.51%
- Morgan Advanced Materials is starting to look like a higher-quality business, with the company offloading assets as part of a business simplification programme.
- The company now trades at 10.9x forward earnings (rolling 12 months), with that figure forecast to fall to 9.6x in 2027. Taking account of the improving balance sheet and 6.5% dividend yield, the stock appears to be trading at multi-year lows based on this adjusted metric.
- Free cash flow improved significantly in 2025, following a reduction in capital expenditure and a reduction in the scope of its investments in the Semiconductor business.
- The stock now trades around 13% below its 50-day moving average after the business reported lower profits and margins in 2025. However, the long-term picture remains intact with a clearer strategic direction.
- The company is considering the sale of its Thermal Products division, which could generate cash to reduce debt and would leave the business with two higher-margin units (Performance Carbon and Technical Ceramics).
- While it’s never good to assume that an asset will be disposed of, the business would appear much stronger without its Thermal Products division. With the remaining businesses offering a blended margin above 12%, the group could command higher margins.