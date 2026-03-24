£500 buys 259 shares in this 6.5% yielding income stock! [PREMIUM PICKS]

Here are the 3 latest income stock picks from the Share Advisor UK team, with high yields and other bullish traits that could make them a shrewd buy.

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Our monthly Ice ‘Best Buys Now‘ are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Icerecommendations, to help investors build out their portfolios.

Here are the latest three picks from our team of experts.

Best Buys Now” Pick #1: Morgan Advanced Materials (LSE:MGAM) Dividend Yield: 6.51%

Morgan Advanced Materials is starting to look like a higher-quality business, with the company offloading assets as part of a business simplification programme.

is starting to look like a higher-quality business, with the company offloading assets as part of a business simplification programme. The company now trades at 10.9x forward earnings (rolling 12 months), with that figure forecast to fall to 9.6x in 2027. Taking account of the improving balance sheet and 6.5% dividend yield , the stock appears to be trading at multi-year lows based on this adjusted metric.

(rolling 12 months), with that figure forecast to fall to 9.6x in 2027. Taking account of the improving balance sheet and , the stock appears to be trading at multi-year lows based on this adjusted metric. Free cash flow improved significantly in 2025, following a reduction in capital expenditure and a reduction in the scope of its investments in the Semiconductor business.

The stock now trades around 13% below its 50-day moving average after the business reported lower profits and margins in 2025. However, the long-term picture remains intact with a clearer strategic direction .

. The company is considering the sale of its Thermal Products division, which could generate cash to reduce debt and would leave the business with two higher-margin units (Performance Carbon and Technical Ceramics).

While it’s never good to assume that an asset will be disposed of, the business would appear much stronger without its Thermal Products division. With the remaining businesses offering a blended margin above 12%, the group could command higher margins.