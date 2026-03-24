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£500 buys 259 shares in this 6.5% yielding income stock! [PREMIUM PICKS]

Here are the 3 latest income stock picks from the Share Advisor UK team, with high yields and other bullish traits that could make them a shrewd buy.

Posted by
Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
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Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

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Premium content from Share Advisor UK

Our monthly Ice ‘Best Buys Now‘ are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Icerecommendations, to help investors build out their portfolios.

Here are the latest three picks from our team of experts.

Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Morgan Advanced Materials (LSE:MGAM)

Dividend Yield: 6.51%

  • Morgan Advanced Materials is starting to look like a higher-quality business, with the company offloading assets as part of a business simplification programme.
  • The company now trades at 10.9x forward earnings (rolling 12 months), with that figure forecast to fall to 9.6x in 2027. Taking account of the improving balance sheet and 6.5% dividend yield, the stock appears to be trading at multi-year lows based on this adjusted metric.
  • Free cash flow improved significantly in 2025, following a reduction in capital expenditure and a reduction in the scope of its investments in the Semiconductor business.
  • The stock now trades around 13% below its 50-day moving average after the business reported lower profits and margins in 2025. However, the long-term picture remains intact with a clearer strategic direction.
  • The company is considering the sale of its Thermal Products division, which could generate cash to reduce debt and would leave the business with two higher-margin units (Performance Carbon and Technical Ceramics).
  • While it’s never good to assume that an asset will be disposed of, the business would appear much stronger without its Thermal Products division. With the remaining businesses offering a blended margin above 12%, the group could command higher margins.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

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Mark Rogers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Morgan Advanced Materials Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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