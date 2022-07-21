Home » Investing Articles » Should I Buy Deliveroo Shares at 96p?

Should I Buy Deliveroo Shares at 96p?

Deliveroo shares are down 50% this year. But its most recent trading update gave its share price a 15% boost. So, should I buy its shares?

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

The Deliveroo (LSE: ROO) share price has fallen off a cliff this year. Having said that, its latest trading update brought some much needed relief to its share price, boosting it by more than 15%. With that in mind, Deliveroo shares have piqued my interest.

Low jump in revenue

With stalling retail sales data in Q2 and consumer confidence levels hitting all-time lows, I was expecting revenue figures for the quarter to suffer. But Deliveroo surprised me with 4% growth in its gross transactional value (GTV) for Q2 and 8% growth in H1. I’d initially though that this was the result of inflated prices, but total orders grew too!

GTV GrowthQ1 2022Q2 2022H1 2022H1 2021
UK & Ireland12%4%8%110%
International11%1%6%88%
Group12%2%7%99%
Source: Deliveroo Q2 Trading Update

Nonetheless, there was a massive slowdown in growth when comparing Q2 2022 vs Q1 2022, and H1 2022 vs H1 2021 figures. According to management, Q2’s GTV per order was ‘down slightly’ on a year-to-date basis, due to pandemic comparisons. Additionally, the board revised its GTV growth outlook for the year from 15%-25% down to 4%-12%. So, why did the Deliveroo share price pop then?

Paddling back on cost

Well, the food delivery company’s full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA remains strong, as the FTSE firm initially guided to finish the year with an adjusted EBITDA of -1.5% to -1.8%. If successful, this would show a steady improvement of profit margins, as Deliveroo went from -3.2% in H1 2021 to -2% in FY21.

Nevertheless, the company plans to deliver on its EBITDA promises by cutting costs throughout its business. It plans to implement gross margin improvements with more efficient marketing expenditure and tight costs control. More details will be available on 10 August 2022 when the firm releases its full earnings report.

Slower delivery?

I initially doubted Deliveroo’s ability to deliver on improved margins in this current macroeconomic environment, but CFO Adam Miller has proven me wrong thus far. If the company can deliver on its guidance and continue expanding once we’re out of a recession, it would still be on track to reach breakeven by 2024.

That being said, Deliveroo is having to forgo expanding its market share by protecting its margins. Doing so risks it losing its current position in the market. The blue kangaroo is still quite some way away to beating Just Eat, and has Uber‘s Uber Eats on its tail.

Deliveroo: Food Delivery App Report 2022
Source: Food Delivery App Report 2022

However, Deliveroo has an abundance of valuable partnerships that could help maintain its position in the market. These include key collaborations with companies such as Amazon, Sainsbury’s, WHSmith, Carrefour, and Waitrose. More interestingly though, its upcoming partnership with McDonald’s could help it passively capture market share, given the fast food chain’s contribution to revenue at Uber Eats.

Will I buy Deliveroo shares for my portfolio then? The company does have a solid set of financials — zero debt, £1.3bn in cash, and only £496m in total liabilities. Even so, I’m apprehensive, as an eventual 6% EBITDA margin is rather slim. Therefore, I’ll be keeping it on my watchlist for now, and may buy shares if there’s an improvement to its long-term guidance.

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Deliveroo Holdings Plc, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V., and Sainsbury (J). Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

If I invested £1k in NIO shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

It's been a rough year for holders of NIO shares, but the stock is pushing upwards now. So, let see…

Read more »

3d illustration of many red arrows pointng on the left and a green one pointing on the right side of the image.
Investing Articles

3 contrarian shares to buy now

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been hunting for shares to buy for his portfolio. These three have fallen in value over the…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

UK shares: this fund management stock offers a dividend yield of over 12%!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is looking for UK shares to boost his passive income stream. At present, this fund manager's dividend yield…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

My Stocks and Shares ISA is in the red, and I couldn’t be happier

| Alan Oscroft

Investors are typically unhappy when their Stocks and Shares ISA falls in value. Warren Buffett says that's a mistake, and…

Read more »

Piggy bank group pastel color background
Investing Articles

How can I invest in the UK’s fastest growing sectors?

| Alan Oscroft

As we emerge from the pandemic and into economic crisis, it's not easy deciding how to invest in tomorrow's top…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 cheap dividend stocks I own paid me dividends this week!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool sheds light on two dividend stocks he owns that boosted his passive income stream through dividend payments just…

Read more »

Investing Articles

We’re close to the bottom. Here’s how I’m positioning for the stock market recovery

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes a stock market recovery is not far away. Here's a look at some of the shares he…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

As Ocado earnings disappoint, should I buy the dip?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the latest Ocado earnings for H1, and explains why he isn't convinced about buying the shares…

Read more »