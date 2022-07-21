Home » Investing Articles » Down more than half, is the Halfords share price a bargain?

Down more than half, is the Halfords share price a bargain?

The Halfords share price has fallen by over half in the past year. But our writer likes the underlying business. So, should he buy the shares?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man changing battery on electric bicycle

Image source: Getty Images

Freewheeling downhill, it is easy to pick up speed (in a bad way). That seems to be the case for car parts and cycle retailer Halfords (LSE: HFD). The Halfords share price has fallen 54% over the past year.

So does that make the company a bargain I ought to add to my shopping list?

What I like about the business

In general I like the business model of specialist retailers, whether they focus on cycling gear, angling supplies or power tools. For some purchases, customers like the ability to speak to someone who can advise them on different options. Having made the purchase, they will often go back to the same retailer in future if they want accessories, or to upgrade their kit.

That is how I see the business model at Halfords both for motorists and cyclists. Indeed, I think the cycling market in particular will keep growing. The National Cycle Network covered over 12,000 miles in 2020, after more than doubling in size over just 15 years. I expect continued cycle path expansion, high fuel costs and health benefits to mean the number of cyclists keeps increasing.

Why has the Halfords share price fallen?

Given that, why has the Halfords share price been stuck in the wrong gear?

It is worth noting that what looks like a big fall in the past year simply unwinds a lot of the increase seen during the pandemic when cycling became especially popular. In fact, the Halfords share price today is within a few pence of where it began 2020.

More specifically though, the company issued a profit warning last month. Alongside its results for last year, Halfords said that profits before tax for the current 12-month period are expected to come in at £65m-£75m. Compared to £97m for last year, that is quite a big step down.

Like-for-like cycling revenues last year fell by a quarter compared to the prior 12 months. But they were still well ahead of 2020. So although 2021 may have been exceptional, I think the uplift to Halfords’ cycling business we saw in 2020 may be here to stay. Meanwhile, both the motoring retail and autocentres divisions showed strong revenue growth last year.

Health of the business

However, while profits are expected to slide significantly this year, I do wonder whether the share price fall has been overdone. Last year, profits before tax grew almost 50%. So the baseline is high.

Meanwhile, the company is clearly performing well in many ways. 2022 revenue of £1.4bn was 6% higher than the previous year, which was itself very strong. Cost inflation is a risk to profits, but I expect the company to manage inflation in the long term by pushing up prices.

Valuation

At the moment, Halfords has a market capitalisation of £375m. Even if profits this year come in at the bottom end of the company’s expectations, that means the prospective price-to-earnings ratio is in the mid-single-digits.

Net debt at the end of last year was £345m, which is higher than I would like. There is a risk that servicing debt will eat heavily into profits.

However, I reckon the shares offer good long-term value and would consider purchasing them for my portfolio.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

A bull outlined against a field
Investing Articles

Here are 2 stocks ready to bounce back

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks at two stocks that he thinks are on the verge of recovery after over two years of…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

Will the Royal Mail share price recover?

| Charlie Keough

The Royal Mail share price has suffered this year as multiple pressures mount. Here, this Fool weighs up if the…

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

Do today’s bumper FTSE 250 share buybacks mean it’s time to invest?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors might be bearish over the financial and construction sectors. But these FTSE 250 share buybacks suggest the companies aren't.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is the collapsing S4 Capital share price an incredible bargain for the patient?

| Christopher Ruane

The S4 Capital share price shed over two fifths in early trading today. Shareholder Christopher Ruane considers whether this is…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

3 signs Rolls-Royce shares might be about to take off!

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares haven't performed well since the pandemic began. But I think there's signs this stock is now ready for…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’m targeting £25k+ in annual passive income

| Stephen Wright

I’m aiming for a healthy passive income and I think I can match the median UK salary with discipline, careful…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

6% dividend yields! A FTSE 100 dividend stock to buy today?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy as profits forecasts come under increased pressure. Should I…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

3 dirt-cheap FTSE income stocks to buy before August

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out three high-yielding income stocks he'd be prepared to buy before the month is out.

Read more »