Home » Investing Articles » Is this 14% high-dividend-yield portfolio too good to be true?

Is this 14% high-dividend-yield portfolio too good to be true?

Jon Smith considers whether the reward outweighs the risk of investing in an ultra-high-dividend-yield selection of stocks.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

High-dividend-yield stocks form a part of my overall portfolio. True, these stocks can often be quite risky, with the dividends potentially less sustainable than others. But there’s something to be said about assembling such stocks into a portfolio with the aim of generating a high yield overall. So that’s what I’m looking at today.

On the hunt for income

To begin with, I don’t want to just pick one stock with a yield above 10% and stop there. The main reason is that I don’t feel this diversifies my risk enough. If I put all my eggs in one basket and then the company falls on hard times, 100% of my income is at risk of being cut.

Given that there are many stocks in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 that currently have double-digit yields, I can add in more shares without compromising my dividend level. So not only can I retain a high yield, but I can reduce my risk at the same time.

From the FTSE 100 I’ll bring together Rio Tinto (14.05% yield) and Persimmon (13.23%). In the FTSE 250, I’d buy Hammerson (19.58%), Synthomer (13.11%), Diversified Energy Company (12.4%) and Jupiter Fund Management (12.21%).

If I invest the same amount in each stock then I’ll get an average dividend yield of 14.09%.

Risks and rewards

There are ups and downs with this strategy. Let me start with the positives. If the dividends remain the same for all the businesses, the income I’ll receive will be exceptionally high. It will allow me to make a positive return even when taking into account the current rate of inflation (9.1%). It’s also considerably higher than any kind of cash deposit on offer.

However, this concept could be too good to be true. My main concern is the risk level. For instance, I’ll have exposure to property via Hammerson and Persimmon. I’m optimistic about the outlook for the sector, but I acknowledge that some are concerned about it.

Further, I’m exposed to volatile commodity prices from buying shares in Rio Tinto. As for Diversified Energy Company, I don’t need to remind myself about the risk of investing in an oil and gas exploration and production firm!

In reality, it’s the unstable share prices that often provide the high yield in the first place. For example, the Jupiter Fund Management share price is down 50% in the past year. The lower share price pushes up the dividend yield.

Managing my risk with high-dividend-yield stocks

I’m happy to take some exposure to this area. I think blending a mix of stocks is the smart play. However, I’d still only want to invest a small amount of money. It’s not that this portfolio is exactly too good to be true, but I think the probability of earning this level of income for a long period of time isn’t that high.

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Jupiter Fund Management and Synthomer. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Royal Mail shares slump 5%! What’s going on here?

| Dr. James Fox

Royal Mail shares slumped on Wednesday morning after the group released disappointing trading data. So what's next for the postal…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Should I buy Fevertree shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Fevertree shares recently fell after the company posted its half-year update. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is a buying…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s the Rio Tinto dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Last year, Rio Tinto paid out a monster dividend to shareholders. Here's a look at the divi forecasts for this…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How I’m following Warren Buffett when buying stocks!

| Charlie Keough

Here, this Fool explains two tips he takes from legendary billionaire investor Warren Buffett when buying stocks.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

At 180p, is the BT share price cheap?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

The BT share price has had a couple of good years, but is there any long-term upside for a growth-oriented…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Will Argo Blockchain shares rally as Bitcoin rises above £18,000?

| Charlie Carman

The Bitcoin price is showing signs of recovery. Our writer thinks this may be a good time for him to…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 100 stocks to buy now

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods takes an in-depth look at these three FTSE 100 companies to see if they've got the potential to…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d invest £150 a week in cheap UK shares in an ISA to aim for a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in cheap UK shares regularly could unlock enormous wealth, even with no savings. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »