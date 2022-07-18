Home » Investing Articles » What just happened to the Alphabet share price?

What just happened to the Alphabet share price?

The Alphabet share price just dropped from $2,200 to $110! Here’s exactly what just happened to its stock.

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Trader on video call from his home office

Image source: Getty Images

The Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) share price just ‘lost’ 95% of its value today. The stock was trading above the $2,200 mark on Friday but is now trading just above $110. Here’s why, and whether I’ll be buying Alphabet stock for my portfolio.

Heading Dow-wards?

The sole reason for the drop in the Alphabet share price is its recent 20-to-1 stock split. Those who held the stock when the US market closed on Friday were awarded 19 additional stocks for every stock they held. The value of each stock has been divided by 20 as well.

According to the board, the reason for this split is to encourage higher trading volume while making access to Alphabet stocks easier. However, this is a double-edged sword. While a ‘cheaper’ stock encourages more volume to boost its share price, it also means that it’s more vulnerable to being shorted and driving the share price down. This is a genuine risk considering the negative sentiment surrounding the current bear market.

Nonetheless, the main prospect from the stock split is Alphabet’s potential entry into the coveted Dow Jones index. The index includes 30 of the most prominent companies listed on US stock exchanges. Given Alphabet’s prominence, analysts are predicting it’s a matter of when and not if the NASDAQ-listed firm gets inducted. If this happens, I expect the Alphabet share price to rally, as institutions tracking the index will have to purchase the stock.

What now?

Despite the excitement surrounding its stock split, the Alphabet share price is still down 20% this year. Fears of a recession have led investors to speculate that growth in advertising spending, Alphabet’s main source of revenue, will stall. As such, analysts’ earnings per share (EPS) estimates have seen downward revision over the last 90 days.

MetricsRevenue Estimate (Q2 2022)Year Ago Revenue90 Days Ago EPS Estimate (Q2 2022)EPS Estimate (Q2 2022)Year Ago EPS
Figures$70.32bn$61.88bn$27.38$26.25$27.26
Source: Yahoo Finance

Alphabet’s stock plunged after it reported its Q1 earnings results, as some key figures fell short of analysts’ expectations. Slowing advertising spending from the Russia-Ukraine conflict along with currency headwinds were some of the reasons cited by management for the underperformance. But with Alphabet set to report its Q2 results next Tuesday, I’m hoping that there will be better news. EPS is expected to come in lower than a year ago. But I’ll be paying close attention to the guidance provided, in hopes the group is on track to achieve 15% revenue growth for the year.

Metrics (Q1 2022)Figures
Total Revenue$68.01bn (23%)
Operating Income/Margin$20.10bn (0%)
Net Income$16.44bn (8%)
Diluted EPS$24.62 (6%)
Source: Alphabet Q1 Earnings Report

Searching for profits

Alphabet stock is currently the largest holding in my portfolio, so should I be buying more? Well, the company has a flawless set of financials to begin with. A 5.1% debt-to-equity ratio and a mountain of cash ($134bn) puts it in an excellent position to grow and withstand an economic downturn. Additionally, it boasts high-quality earnings with excellent growth prospects from its latest developments. These include YouTube Shorts, Google Cloud, Google Workspace, Waymo, and even an improvement to Google Search.

Alphabet: Earnings History
Source: Alphabet Investor Relations

So, with an average price target of $158.98, this gives the current Alphabet share price a 40% upside. As such, I’ll be looking to buy more of its stock as I believe Alphabet has the potential to substantially increase my wealth in the long term.

John Choong owns shares of Alphabet (Class A Shares). Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Down 18% over the month, is now the time to buy Rio Tinto shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Rio Tinto shares have fallen in recent months on the back of weaker commodity demand.

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Is this healthcare stock a no-brainer buy?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool weighs up the pros and cons of this healthcare stock and decides if he would buy the shares…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Does the Admiral share price fall make it a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Admiral share price had been starting to pick up in July, after a lengthy period of weakness in the…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Earnings preview: Royal Mail, Howden Joinery, Dunelm

| John Choong

Earnings releases are a key moment for stock price. So, here's what to expect from three big FTSE firms reporting…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

2 stocks to buy before the FTSE 100 recovers!

| Dr. James Fox

As we all know, it's not been a great year for markets. But there will be a recovery, and for…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Should I buy Lloyds shares for the dividend?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds shares carry massive dividend yields for both 2022 and 2023. But are the risks of buying this income stock…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Could investment trusts help me profit in choppy markets?

| Christopher Ruane

With the prospect of further turbulence in stock markets, our writer considers whether buying shares in investment trusts for his…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

I was right about the Rolls-Royce share price! Here’s what I’m doing now

| Andrew Woods

Amid recent volatility, the Rolls-Royce share price has been quite steady. Andrew Woods talks through his recent share purchases and…

Read more »