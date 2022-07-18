Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why Knights Group Holdings shares soared 28% last week

Here’s why Knights Group Holdings shares soared 28% last week

Knights Group Holdings shares soared by 28% last week in a relief rally sparked by results in line with forecasts. Where does this leave the shares now?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.

Image source: Getty Images

On days when stock markets are open, one of the first things I do is to check what’s happening to share prices. In particular, I check each day’s biggest risers and fallers on the London Stock Exchange. And last week, a UK-listed stock that I didn’t recognise went surging up the winners’ table. Thus, my attention was drawn to Knights Group Holdings (LSE: KGH) shares.

The shares soar, then slump

It’s been tough recently for owners of the shares. The legal services group floated in London on 29 June 2018. After their first day of dealing, the group’s shares closed at 175p.

Over the next two years or so, Knights Group stock went on a tear, reaching an all-time intra-day high of 500p on 3, 7 and 8 September 2020. However, the shares then started to slide, ending 2020 at 393.5p and closing out 2021 at 410p.

Alas, 2022 has been really brutal for this stock. On 21 March, the shares closed at 365p, but more than halved the next day. Following a profit warning issued on 22 March, the shares crashed 50.7% to close at just 180p. This meltdown continued into the summer, with the stock plunging to a record intra-day low of 83.8p on 1 July.

This small-cap stock has surged this month

On 11 July, Knights Group shares closed at 95p, 11.2p above their all-time low. But on Tuesday (12 July), the group released its full-year results. This lit a fire under the stock, which leapt to close at 116p. The stock then closed at 127p on 13 July. That’s a hefty gain of more than a third (33.7%) in two days.

On Friday, this stock closed at 125.5p, valuing the company at £107.7m. So KGH shares shot up by 28.1% last week — some relief for its suffering shareholders. Yet they remain 71.8% down over 12 months. Ouch.

In-line results sparked a relief rally

One reason why Knights Group shares leapt last week was an old-fashioned relief rally. In its full-year results, the firm unveiled revenues up 22% to £125.6m, in line with the forecast in its spring update. Underlying profit slipped by 2% to £18.1m, but pre-tax profit crashed by 80% to £1.1m, after subtracting acquisition costs of £13.2m.

The group blamed a tough fourth quarter on “unusually high levels of employee sickness and disruption” caused by Covid-19 variants. However, in one bit of good news for shareholders, the company announced a final dividend of 2.04p, boosting the full-year dividend to 3.5p.

How do the shares stack up today?

Knights Group is very much a growth stock, as the company’s expansion strategy involves aggressively buying up regional law practices. As a result, the group’s balance sheet includes over £33m of debt and nearly £47m of lease liabilities. That’s lot of borrowing for a small-cap company. However, analysts expect profits to recover in 2022-23, meaning the shares trade on a forward earnings multiple of around five. The dividend yield of 2.8% a year is a bonus, but payouts could be cut if earnings prove volatile.

As a value investor, Knights Group shares are not my cup of tea. Hence, I’ll leave them on the shelf!

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Why this could be a great time to buy metaverse stocks

| Alan Oscroft

The falling Nasdaq has taken a lot of metaverse stocks down with it. I reckon some of them look like…

Read more »

Mother, father and child girl in new house with a cardbox roof. Symbol of protection and property.
Investing Articles

3 top dividend-payers from the FTSE 350

| Paul Summers

Consistency is what I look with dividend stocks. These three FTSE companies have that in spades.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is the Cineworld share price going to zero?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Since 2020 the Cineworld share price has collapsed by over 90%! Is this a screaming buy or a sign that…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Does Rolls-Royce’s dividend forecast make it a top buy for income?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce dividend forecast suggests shareholder payouts could start again as soon as next year. So should I buy for…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

After tumbling over 20%, is the FTSE 250 a dead duck?

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 250 has had an awful few months. So why should I consider investing now?

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Investing Articles

How the stock market recovery could be a rare opportunity to get rich

| Kevin Godbold

Here's why, for me, there's no hesitation. If a stock investment opportunity arises, I'm buying now for the stock market…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

How I’m using top dividend stocks to try and turn £310.50 into a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying and holding dividend stocks might be boring, but in the long term they can unlock immense wealth. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

£500 to invest! A 6%-yielding FTSE 100 gem I’d buy right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The stock market correction has created countless buying opportunities, but there's a FTSE 100 stock that's caught Zaven Boyrazian's attention.

Read more »