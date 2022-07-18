Home » Investing Articles » Does Rolls-Royce’s dividend forecast make it a top buy for income?

Does Rolls-Royce’s dividend forecast make it a top buy for income?

The Rolls-Royce dividend forecast suggests shareholder payouts could start again as soon as next year. So should I buy for my portfolio?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man smiling and working on laptop

Image source: Getty images

Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR) hasn’t paid out any dividends since before the pandemic. And City analysts don’t expect the enginebuilder to start again in 2022. But the Rolls-Royce dividend forecast suggests payouts could begin again from next year.

So should I buy Rolls-Royce shares for income?

Dividends tipped to restart

Rolls is predicted to get dividends rolling again at fairly modest levels in 2023 as balance sheet rebuilding continues.

The FTSE 100 firm is predicted to generate earnings of 4.02p per share next year as the civil aerospace steadily recovers. This is up an anticipated 1.47p for this year.

And it means that City analysts think Rolls-Royce will pay a total dividend of 0.7p per share in 2023.

Small acorns…

The problem for investors, is that the current Rolls-Royce dividend forecast creates a pretty weak yield.

The Rolls-Royce share price currently sits just shy of 90p per share. And so its dividend yield for 2023 comes in at 0.8%.

…to mighty oaks?

But of course, buying Rolls-Royce shares for income isn’t about today’s yields. It’s about the rate of dividend growth over the rest of the decade, and beyond.

Encouragingly the business continues to make great progress mending its balance sheet, providing a base for big dividends later down the line. In 2021, Rolls hit its £1.3bn run-rate savings target a full year ahead of schedule as it continued slimming down its operations.

A successful asset sales programme is also helping the business to slash debt. In fact, it looks on course to achieve its £2bn divestment goal with the sale of its ITP Aero unit, rumoured for completion in coming weeks.

Profits to fly higher?

Of course, future profits are critical when it comes to assessing dividend growth. And for Rolls-Royce there are several reasons to be pretty optimistic.

The civil aerospace sector is tipped to grow strongly over the medium-to-long term, meaning demand for Rolls’ engines and service operations should keep rising. The sales outlook at its defence division is also strong as global arms spending accelerates.

Also, I like the steps the business is taking to embrace green technology. Moves like developing cleaner plane engines and building small modular nuclear reactors could prove hugely lucrative as the fight against climate change intensifies.

High risk

However, I’m not tempted to buy Rolls-Royce shares just yet. I’m still massively concerned by the amount of net debt the business has on its books (£5.2bn, as of December).

I’m worried about how this will impact its growth plans and its dividend prospects in the near term and beyond. Rolls’ huge debts are particularly concerning, given the ongoing dangers facing the aviation industry.

The recovery in commercial travel threatens to be derailed by rising inflation and a spluttering global economy. Rising Covid-19 cases in major regions and soaring flight cancellations amid airport and airline staff shortages is another.

These all threaten Rolls-Royce’s ability to pay down its debt, increase profits and start growing dividends rapidly again. And they could plague the company for a long time. There’s a lot I like about the FTSE 100 firm. But, right now, I’d rather buy dividend shares that are on a sounder footing.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Why this could be a great time to buy metaverse stocks

| Alan Oscroft

The falling Nasdaq has taken a lot of metaverse stocks down with it. I reckon some of them look like…

Read more »

Mother, father and child girl in new house with a cardbox roof. Symbol of protection and property.
Investing Articles

3 top dividend-payers from the FTSE 350

| Paul Summers

Consistency is what I look with dividend stocks. These three FTSE companies have that in spades.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is the Cineworld share price going to zero?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Since 2020 the Cineworld share price has collapsed by over 90%! Is this a screaming buy or a sign that…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

After tumbling over 20%, is the FTSE 250 a dead duck?

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 250 has had an awful few months. So why should I consider investing now?

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Investing Articles

How the stock market recovery could be a rare opportunity to get rich

| Kevin Godbold

Here's why, for me, there's no hesitation. If a stock investment opportunity arises, I'm buying now for the stock market…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

How I’m using top dividend stocks to try and turn £310.50 into a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying and holding dividend stocks might be boring, but in the long term they can unlock immense wealth. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

£500 to invest! A 6%-yielding FTSE 100 gem I’d buy right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The stock market correction has created countless buying opportunities, but there's a FTSE 100 stock that's caught Zaven Boyrazian's attention.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Here’s why Knights Group Holdings shares soared 28% last week

| Cliff D'Arcy

Knights Group Holdings shares soared by 28% last week in a relief rally sparked by results in line with forecasts.…

Read more »