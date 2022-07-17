Home » Investing Articles » If I had £2,000 to invest, here are the top UK shares I’d buy now

If I had £2,000 to invest, here are the top UK shares I’d buy now

I’ve been buying top UK shares such as these three and see plenty of other stock opportunities using this three-part approach.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

£2,000 is a decent amount of money to invest in top UK shares. And I reckon it’s a good time to invest in the stock market right now. But I’d be choosy. 

Decent stock opportunities are rare

Billionaire investors Warren Buffett and his business partner Charlie Munger are on record as saying decent stock opportunities are rare. And they’re worth listening to because both men became billionaires by investing in stocks and businesses.

And one thing they’ve said is the stock market is made up of many average enterprises and lots of terrible ones. But there is also a handful of great companies. And Buffett calls such beasts “wonderful” businesses. However, they are only good because they make a lot of money and tend to operate with decent profit margins.

Most often, Buffett’s wonderful businesses will enjoy some kind of competitive advantage in their operating markets. He describes it a little more colourfully by saying they have an economic moat of some kind. And that’s just like the moat around a castle keeps attackers at bay. So an economic moat around a business can keep the competition in check.

However, despite targeting such wonderful businesses, Buffett and Munger rarely buy them or their shares. Identifying a decent business is only part of the puzzle. Another part is to buy when the stock market offers an attractive valuation. And that’s often a difficult trick to pull off. That’s because many good businesses tend to be popular, which often leads to high valuations on the stock market.

Setbacks can deliver opportunities

Munger and Buffett tend to find better valuations during setbacks. And that can be a general stock market slump or some kind of short-term operational challenge within a business. However, buying distressed stocks only tends to work out well if the underlying business still has a long, multi-year runway of growth ahead of it. And that’s the third part of the puzzle.

Therefore, with £2,000 now, I’d aim to buy the shares of great businesses when the valuation is lower than previously. And I’d aim to look beyond short-term challenges at a company’s potential to grow its profits in the longer term. 

Even with that kind of strategy, there are no guarantees with stock market investing. And I could even lose money on the stocks I choose rather than making money over time. Nevertheless, I’m prepared to embrace the risks in the pursuit of long-term gains. And I’m seeing plenty of stock opportunities in today’s markets.

Shares I’ve been buying

For example, I recently bought shares in waste-to-product company RenewiAnd I also bought some shares in Cerillion, the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider. Another stock I bought was the fast-moving consumer goods giant Unilever. The valuation looked lower than it had for a long time and the company had released some positive news.

Time will tell whether or not these investments will be successful for me. But I’m seeing plenty of other opportunities right now as well. And that makes me feel optimistic about the prospects of the stock market in general.

Kevin Godbold has positions in Cerillion, Renewi and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Cerillion and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 bargain FTSE 100 shares I’d buy before a market recovery

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why he thinks these FTSE 100 shares could be too cheap to ignore after recent falls.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £50 monthly dividend income

| Christopher Ruane

With his eye on the monthly equivalent of £50 in passive income from dividends, our writer explains how he would…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

The UK’s State Pension is B-graded, but here’s how I’d aim to double it

| Kevin Godbold

The UK State Pension isn't the world's best, so here's how I'd build an independent pot of money aimed at…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

3 top dividend stocks to buy now

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods analyses three companies and considers whether they are stocks to buy based on their dividend record and financial…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

A bargain growth stock I think has hit its bottom

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have plummeted due to inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes. Here's one I think has reached the bottom.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s the BT dividend forecast through to 2024

| Royston Wild

The dividend forecast for BT indicates that shareholder payouts should continue to grow over the medium term. Is it a…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m using the Warren Buffett method BEFORE the stock market recovers

| Paul Summers

This Fool thinks Warren Buffett's wisdom could make him richer... but only if he acts now.

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

Should I buy these FTSE 100 shares for big dividends?

| Royston Wild

Dividend yields across FTSE 100 stocks have rocketed following recent market volatility. Here are two popular income stocks on my…

Read more »