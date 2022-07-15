Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the Aston Martin share price just surged 25%

Here’s why the Aston Martin share price just surged 25%

After a long slow slide from IPO day, the Aston Martin share price just jumped on news of a major new cash injection.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Stack of new bank notes

Image source: Getty Images.

The Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE: AML) flotation back in 2018 was a disaster. We’re looking at a 95% loss since opening day. But on Friday morning, the Aston Martin share price leapt by 25%.

So what’s happening? And could this possibly mark the start of a long-awaited recovery for the luxury car maker? It’s all down to a major investment in the company by Saudi Arabia, in tandem with a new equity issue.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

At the end of the first quarter, Aston Martin was sitting on net debt of £967m. It was still losing money, with a rising adjusted operating loss. And the cash flow situation was looking a bit tight, with capital expenditure needed for the company’s product development pipeline.

But with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) stepping in, things could be about to change. PIF will invest as part of a new £653m refinancing plan, which will make it the second largest Aston Martin shareholder.

In addition, Lawrence Stroll’s Yew Tree Consortium and Mercedes-Benz are among those taking part in a new rights issue.

This brings an end to an alternative £1.3bn approach, from China’s Geely and Italian investor Investindustrial, which would have handed control of the company over to the pair.

Paying down debt

About half the new cash will be used to pay down debt. And that has got to be a good thing. The company reckons this will help drive its ambition of achieving “positive free cash flow generation from 2024.”

Is this really the turnaround that shareholders have been hoping for? And does it suggest the Aston Martin share price now represents a buy? A couple of things make me think it might.

The PIF, plus other investors getting in at today’s share price, might well be thinking they’ve got in at the bottom. I can’t be alone in wondering just how low the Aston Martin share price might otherwise have gone.

Rival interests

The fact that two rival sets of investors were after the company suggests that big institutional investors see Aston Martin as cheap.

On the other hand, prestige, market dominance and other factors might play a part. For sure, the amount it’s investing is relatively small for the Saudi PIF, which has around half a trillion dollars at its disposal.

And Chinese car maker Geely might have considered it worth paying a premium to acquire such an iconic brand.

I’ve followed the company since its IPO, and I’ve been scathing over its early management and its pie-in-the-sky ambitions.

The right track?

But since Lawrence Stroll turned up as a white knight to try to get Aston Martin back on track, I think it’s been steering a more realistic course. So might this be the point the recovery really starts to kick in?

I won’t buy the shares right now. I just don’t like the risk of investing in unprofitable companies that don’t offer much in the way of safety. What I want is proven profits, cash flow and dividends.

But a younger me, from back when I took more risks with growth shares, might well have been buying a few shares today!

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

5 reasons why the stock market is down this week

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a plethora of reasons that in part have contributed to the stock market finishing the week…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

2 income stocks to buy before the market rebounds!

| Dr. James Fox

Income stocks form the core part of my portfolio, offering passive income with minimal effort on my part. Here are…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

Is the Fevertree share price crash a brilliant buying opportunity?

| Roland Head

Roland Head looks at the facts behind Fevertree share price slump and gives his verdict on the stock.

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

UK shares: this energy stock sees growth of 10,000%! Is it still a buy?

| Joshua Kalinsky

After growth of 10,000% from its all-time low and having just rejected a billion-dollar offer to merge, this Fool contemplates…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I’m buying the dip in the FTSE 100 now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a few main reasons why he thinks the dip in the FTSE 100 this week offers…

Read more »

Portrait of worried woman standing beside window
Investing Articles

If I’d invested 1k in Rolls-Royce shares a year ago, this is how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

It's been a pretty turbulent year for investors in Rolls-Royce shares. The stock had gained from its pandemic lows, but…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Should I buy Carnival shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Carnival shares have crashed in 2022, falling more than 50%. Edward Sheldon discusses whether this is a buying opportunity.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Why 2022 could be make or break for the Cineworld share price

| Alan Oscroft

The Cineworld share price has been hammered by losses, big debts, and potentially crippling legal action. Might that all change…

Read more »