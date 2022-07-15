Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what Cathie Wood has been buying for her flagship Ark fund!

Here’s what Cathie Wood has been buying for her flagship Ark fund!

Expert stock picker Cathie Wood has been busy again this week. So let’s take a look at the stocks Wood has been adding to her ARK Invest portfolio.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

Cathie Wood is a star stock picker and the founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest, an asset manager that invests in disruptive innovation. Wood gained fame in 2020 when all six ARK ETFs registered returns greater than 100%.

With the market flattening out over the past month, Wood and her ARK Invest, which has more than $40bn in assets under management, have been busy buying stocks.

So, let take look at a couple of stocks that Wood has been buying and one that she has sold.

Twilio

Twilio (NASDAQ:TWLO) is an US company, providing programmable communication tools for the telecommunications industry using its web service APIs. It makes your smart phone apps smarter by allowing them to seamlessly connect with one another.

Like many other growth stocks, Twilio’s shares have fallen, down 77% over the past 12 months.

However, this belies some fairly positive performance data. In its last reported quarter, Twilio’s organic revenue rose 35%, above expectations. But net income for the quarter was -$221m. So there’s clearly some distance to go before this company becomes profitable.

In June, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Twilio at “outperform“. The brokerage set a target price of $215, implying 162% upside from today’s share price.

Wood bought more Twilio stock on Thursday.

Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is a molecular diagnostics company specialising in the detection of early stage cancers. There’s clearly huge potential for the company’s products, with cancer one of the biggest killers in the developed world.

The company received a boost last week when a new Medicare fee schedule was proposed. Previously, if individuals received a positive result with Exact Sciences’s Cologuard, they would have to pay for a follow-up colonoscopy. But under the new proposal, that fee is scrapped. Several analysts think this could boost the utility of Cologuard.

The stock is down a whopping 58% over the past 12 months. Whether the product will truly catch on is an issue for me.

Wood bought more Exact Sciences stock on Thursday.

CRISPR Therapeutics

Wood sold shares in CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) on Wednesday. The stock is up 33% over the past month but remains down 34% over the past year.

The stock has been pretty volatile in recent months. The firm recently held an innovation day to showcase its entire drug pipeline. However, CRISPR’s kidney cancer trial data did not impress investors and the stock tanked.

However, it’s been gaining since then on the back of news that the firm will be able to commercialise the first ever CRISPR gene therapy, a functional cure for TDT and sickle cell disease, in the coming months. 

While the company didn’t generate traditional sales in 2021, it generated plenty of revenue in research milestone agreements. In fact, it has a price-to-sales ratio of 5.8 for the trailing 12 months versus an industry average of 4.1. 

What’s does this mean for me?

I predominately invest in FTSE stocks, but I keep an eye on Wood’s portfolio. CRISPR Therapeutics is a stock I had been looking to add to my portfolio, but I was put off by the early stage cancer data back in June.

I haven’t had much exposure to Exact Sciences or Twilio, but I’d be willing to add the latter to my portfolio.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended CRISPR Therapeutics. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background
Investing Articles

These 2 growth stocks could be huge winners in the next decade and beyond

| John Choong

Growth stocks present a tremendous amount of potential to grow my money. So, here are two companies that could do…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’d buy this dirt-cheap FTSE 250 stock for dividends and growth!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool explains why he is inclined to buy this FTSE 250 stock and looks at its passive income opportunity…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

3 cash-yielding energy stocks to watch

| Jacob Ambrose Willson

Rising prices in the UK and around the world mean energy stocks could provide strong returns, according to Jacob Ambrose…

Read more »

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE small-cap digital publishing stock?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is looking to buy quality stocks and looks closer at this FTSE small-cap business.

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

Are BT shares heading for 300p?

| Roland Head

BT shares are worth 35% less than five years ago, but Roland Head thinks the group's turnaround plan could be…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

5 reasons why the stock market is down this week

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a plethora of reasons that in part have contributed to the stock market finishing the week…

Read more »

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Aston Martin share price just surged 25%

| Alan Oscroft

After a long slow slide from IPO day, the Aston Martin share price just jumped on news of a major…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

2 income stocks to buy before the market rebounds!

| Dr. James Fox

Income stocks form the core part of my portfolio, offering passive income with minimal effort on my part. Here are…

Read more »