Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons why I’m buying the dip in the FTSE 100 now

3 reasons why I’m buying the dip in the FTSE 100 now

Jon Smith talks through a few main reasons why he thinks the dip in the FTSE 100 this week offers him some buying options.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home

Image source: Getty Images

Yesterday, the FTSE 100 fell considerably and almost touched 7,000 points. Even with a slight bounce this morning, it’s been a tough week for the index. However, whenever the FTSE 100 has dropped close to 7,000 points this year, the dip has always been bought. So here’s why I think this could be another occasion to dip in and buy some solid stocks.

Inflation concerns already priced in

One of the reasons for the fall earlier in the week was the bumper US inflation print of 9.1%. As the stock markets are correlated to some extent, the fall in the US meant that UK markets also fell. Yet I think the concerns around high inflation are now pretty much factored in to the price of the FTSE 100 and other markets.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

The shock factor of higher numbers is dissipating somewhat. It’s not like we’re in the situation at the start of the year when the realisation was starting to emerge that inflation could start to ramp up. Investors are aware of what this means for interest rates, company financials and the broader economy. So I’m not overly concerned that high inflation could cause a large drop in the market from here.

Recession not guaranteed

For all the chat of an imminent recession, the UK economy is showing signs of holding up. For example, UK GDP rose by 0.5% in May, beating expectations comfortably. With unemployment also at 3.8%, a tight labour market is supportive of a strong economy, not a weak one.

I do admit that there are other indicators that point to the economy slowing down, but we don’t want to talk ourselves into a downturn. On the basis that the data continues to remain firm, I’d expect the stock market to pick up momentum and move back towards the highs of the year.

FTSE 100 dividend payers look attractive

When the stock market dips, dividend stocks look more appealing to me. The calculation of the dividend yield is made up of the share price and the dividend per share. So if the dividend per share stays the same but the share price falls, the overall yield rises.

So on this dip, the FTSE 100 average dividend yield has risen. In fact, it has just broken above 4%. This means that I can make my money work hard and benefit from income much higher than high-interest deposit accounts.

Obviously, dividend income isn’t guaranteed. But when I see yields on established household names above 7%, I think the risk/reward stacks up.

Elsewhere, I feel the main concern at the moment is the start of earnings season. Over the coming month, most FTSE 100 companies will report Q2 and H1 earnings. This could go either way but, due to the uncertainty of the outcomes, I would label it as a risk.

Despite this, I think that the fall this week towards 7,000 points represents another opportunity for me to buy the dip, and pick up dividend stocks and other undervalued options for the long term!

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any share mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

UK shares: this energy stock sees growth of 10,000%! Is it still a buy?

| Joshua Kalinsky

After growth of 10,000% from its all-time low and having just rejected a billion-dollar offer to merge, this Fool contemplates…

Read more »

Portrait of worried woman standing beside window
Investing Articles

If I’d invested 1k in Rolls-Royce shares a year ago, this is how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

It's been a pretty turbulent year for investors in Rolls-Royce shares. The stock had gained from its pandemic lows, but…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Should I buy Carnival shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Carnival shares have crashed in 2022, falling more than 50%. Edward Sheldon discusses whether this is a buying opportunity.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Why 2022 could be make or break for the Cineworld share price

| Alan Oscroft

The Cineworld share price has been hammered by losses, big debts, and potentially crippling legal action. Might that all change…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the Royal Mail dividend forecast for 2022 to 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at the Royal Mail dividend forecast for the next few years and discusses whether he would buy…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why I find the BP share price irresistibly cheap!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks at the BP share price in comparison to competitors and assesses what factors are driving its current…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 100 stock I’m loading up on for a market recovery

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods examines a FTSE 100 stock that is already showing signs of recovering from the tough time it faced…

Read more »

Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Is this the best Stocks and Shares ISA for young investors today?

| Alan Oscroft

We know what a Stocks and Shares ISA is, right? But how many know what a Lifetime ISA is? Many…

Read more »