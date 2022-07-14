Home » Investing Articles » Is this online retailer 1 of the best shares to buy now?

Is this online retailer 1 of the best shares to buy now?

Looking for the best shares to buy, this Fool takes a closer look at this online retailer that specialises in homeware and clothing.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

Could direct home shopping retailer N Brown Group (LSE:BWNG) be one of the best shares to buy now for long-term growth? Let’s take a closer look at the pros and cons of me buying the shares.

Digital retailer

As a quick reminder, N Brown is a top 10 digital UK clothing and footwear retailer. With over 160 years history of trading, it employs close to 1,800 people in the UK. You may have heard of some of its retail brands including JD Williams, Simply Be, and Jacamo.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

So what’s happening with the N Brown share price currently? As I write, the shares are trading for 25p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 53p, which is a 52% decrease over a 12-month period.

Many stocks have come under pressure due to macroeconomic headwinds and the tragic events in the UK, and N Brown is no different. This includes many of my best shares to buy. Could this stock be a bargain with a view to a long-term recovery?

To buy or not to buy?

So what are the pros and cons of me buying N Brown shares?

FOR: I like the look of N Brown’s diversified business model. It is a leading retailer in the plus-size clothing market through its brands Simply Be and Jacamo. Furthermore, it also targets the more affluent 45-65 year old through JD Williams. Despite near-term challenges, this diversification could be the key to growing revenue and profit, and providing returns to its investors.

AGAINST: Well documented macroeconomic issues could hamper N Brown. Soaring inflation, the rising cost of materials, and the global supply chain crisis could have a material impact on profitability and operations. With costs rising, N Brown could see margins squeezed. In addition to this, operations could be affected due to supply chain constraints. All this could impact any returns I would hope to make as an investor.

FOR: I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future. But looking back at N Brown’s track record, I think this is a positive point. I can see it has recorded consistent revenue and profit for the past four years. This was even during the challenging pandemic period. I want to see performance levels return past pre-pandemic levels, although 2022 results weren’t far off. Finally, the shares look good value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of just seven.

AGAINST: The rise of online fast fashion, and the shift away from the high street has been seen as a positive by many. For N Brown, this is an issue for me as it means competition is more intense than ever. Competitors will try to take market share and this could have an impact on performance and returns in the longer term.

My verdict

I think N Brown Group is a bit of a hidden gem with excellent growth prospects ahead. The shares currently look dirt cheap and I’m buoyed by its diversified business model. Its long trading history and roots also help me believe that it has the experience and know how to navigate stormy waters.

Overall I would be willing to add a small number of N Brown shares to my holdings and keep hold of them for the long term.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Why the Admiral share price fell 18% today

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the main factor behind the dump in the Admiral share price today and if he's considering buying…

Read more »

Hand flip wooden cube with word wealth to health.
Investing Articles

2 of the safest dividend stocks on earth

| John Choong

Dividends are a great way to hedge my portfolio against the recent stock market decline. So, here are two of…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 FTSE 100 stock with an inflation-beating dividend yield!

| Jabran Khan

With inflation soaring to record highs, this Fool details a FTSE 100 stock that can boost his passive income stream.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’m using the Warren Buffett method as I aim to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how. if he had no savings, the investing approach of Warren Buffett could still hopefully help him…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

This NASDAQ-listed stock is down 81%! Is now the time to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

This NASDAQ-listed diary alternative producer has tanked over the past year amid production issues and losing market share. Should I…

Read more »

Heart-shaped balloon
Investing Articles

1 investment trust I love

| Kevin Godbold

This investment trust ticks a lot of boxes for me and I see it as a valuable part of my…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Why did the Sabre Insurance share price just crash 40%?

| Alan Oscroft

Inflationary costs have hit the Sabre Insurance share price, as H1 profits plunge. And the contagion is spreading to others…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

2 FTSE growth stocks to buy before the next bull run!

| Dr. James Fox

Share prices are pretty depressed right now, but I'm looking at these two FTSE stocks to generate strong returns for…

Read more »