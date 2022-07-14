Home » Investing Articles » 2 income stocks I’d buy today!

2 income stocks I’d buy today!

With inflationary pressures continuing to cause global turmoil, this Fool looks at two income stocks he’d buy to protect his portfolio.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

Income stocks are a great way to protect my portfolio against rising inflation. With it currently sitting at over 9% in the UK for May, the situation across the pond isn’t faring much better. Yesterday the US saw rates spike to a 40-year high.

With rising inflation meaning volatility is running rife, I’m on the lookout for stocks with healthy dividend yields to put my money to work. Here are two I’ve got my eye on.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Lloyds

My first pick is FTSE 100 constituent Lloyds (LSE: LLOY).

The stock’s current dividend yield is an attractive 4.77%, which sits firmly above the FTSE 100 average. This isn’t inflation-beating, but it’s most certainly more rewarding than keeping my cash in the bank.

There are other reasons to pick Lloyds too. I like the bank’s low valuation. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.6, this falls well within the ‘value’ benchmark of 10. And compared to its peers, Lloyds also looks cheap. For example, HSBC currently trades on a P/E of 11.

Hiking interest rates could see the firm suffer if its customers default on their loans. Yet on the other hand, higher rates will also allow Lloyds to charge borrowers more when lending. Interest rates were recently set at 1.25%. And with another review scheduled for August, there have been hints of a 0.5% hike. It could benefit from this.

Lloyds is also the UK’s largest mortgage lender. With loans for properties accounting for over two-thirds of its lending, the business may see a slowdown in growth for the foreseeable future as the booming housing market hits the brakes. However, I still think it would be a strong addition to my portfolio.

Rio Tinto

I also like the look of Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO). With an impressive dividend yield of 12.1%, this trumps that of Lloyds. It also beats the UK inflation rate, offsetting the possibility of my cash eroding.

It’s the second-largest mining company in the world, and it currently trades for around £47 per share.

Just like Lloyds, the stock looks cheap. It has a 4.4 P/E, considerably lesser than that of competitor Glencore (13.3).

On top of this, it also had £1.6bn of net cash, according to its 2021 full-year report, so the firm is in a healthy financial position to pay dividends.

It will also benefit from the large investments we’re set to see in the renewable energy sector. Electric vehicles and their charging infrastructure, along with renewable energy power plants, will see a rise in the long-term demand for iron. The business has also been increasing its stake in mining lithium – including the recent purchase of Rincon lithium project.

It does, however, faces headwinds, as ongoing Covid concerns continue to plague China. Demand for iron ore may wane in the months ahead. China accounts for around half of global steel output, and iron ore is a key material, meaning Rio Tinto may suffer.

However, with its low valuation and strong long-term outlook, I’d buy the stock today.

Should you invest £1,000 in Lloyds right now?

Before you consider Lloyds, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Lloyds wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 FTSE 100 stock with an inflation-beating dividend yield!

| Jabran Khan

With inflation soaring to record highs, this Fool details a FTSE 100 stock that can boost his passive income stream.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’m using the Warren Buffett method as I aim to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how. if he had no savings, the investing approach of Warren Buffett could still hopefully help him…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

This NASDAQ-listed stock is down 81%! Is now the time to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

This NASDAQ-listed diary alternative producer has tanked over the past year amid production issues and losing market share. Should I…

Read more »

Heart-shaped balloon
Investing Articles

1 investment trust I love

| Kevin Godbold

This investment trust ticks a lot of boxes for me and I see it as a valuable part of my…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Why did the Sabre Insurance share price just crash 40%?

| Alan Oscroft

Inflationary costs have hit the Sabre Insurance share price, as H1 profits plunge. And the contagion is spreading to others…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

2 FTSE growth stocks to buy before the next bull run!

| Dr. James Fox

Share prices are pretty depressed right now, but I'm looking at these two FTSE stocks to generate strong returns for…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy for the next bull market

| Alan Oscroft

It feels like the FTSE 100 has been in a state of depression for years. But we must be due…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

Why high inflation could help push up the Lloyds share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith has a more unusual angle on why he thinks the Lloyds share price could rally from current levels.

Read more »