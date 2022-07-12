Home » Investing Articles » NIO shares still look cheap by the P/S ratio. So, should I buy more?

NIO shares still look cheap by the P/S ratio. So, should I buy more?

NIO shares soared in May after China reduced its Covid-related restrictions. But, the share price tanked yesterday amid more Covid concerns.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office

Image source: Getty Images

NIO (NYSE:NIO) is one of my favourite EV manufacturers. It owns some excellent technology, it has a strong range of EV on the market and it has Tesla-beating performance.

But the stock tanked yesterday, falling some 9% on the back of news that China would be reintroducing measures to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

I’m already up around 40% on NIO. I was fortune enough to buy in early May when the share price fell to around $13. But, maybe this recent fall represents another good chance to buy?

Valuation

NIO might be up 40% since its low in May, but it’s still down 55% over the past 12 months. Like other growth stocks, the share price collapsed towards the beginning of the year as investors moved towards value.

But for me, NIO looks good value compared to its peers. The stock currently has a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 5.5, which I consider good value given its growth prospects. The metric shows a company’s market capitalisation divided by the company’s sales for the previous 12 months.

By comparison, Tesla has a P/S ratio of 12. Rivian‘s P/S is 182, and Lucid is even more expensive (365).

Impressive growth

NIO has demonstrated impressive growth in recent years. Revenue has double in each of the last four years. In fact, in 2021, NIO sold 91,000 cars. That’s approximately 10 times the amount sold in 2018. Some might call this a Tesla-like growth curve.

2022 might see growth slow amid Covid-related disruption. But the company is opening its second factory, located in the NeoPark in Xinqiao, later this year. That will undoubtedly enhance production in the coming years.

Market-leading EVs

NIO employs battery-swapping technology. This allows owners to swap batteries at NIO stations, which can be done in just a matter of minutes. It’s much quicker than conventional charging technology. However, owners can also charge their cars in the conventional way at home.

By using larger batteries than its peers, NIO also claims that its EV can go further than Tesla’s cars. It doesn’t use the same testing standards as Tesla, but NIO says its new ET7 has a range of 1,000 kilometres.

The Shanghai-based company is also fitting its EV with some interesting features. NIO’s EV feature a voice-controlled gadget called Nomi — an Alexa-like device — which allows drivers to open the window or even take a selfie without pressing a button.

Risks

There are always risks and I’m a little concerned about China’s reaction to this current outbreak of Covid-19. Production was hit considerably in April when China closed businesses in an effort to stop the virus from spreading.

It’s also worth noting that NIO may struggle to gain traction in the US given its provenance. That won’t be great for business.

Buying more at $20

At $20 a share, I’d buy more NIO stock. Yes, there may be some near-term downside but in the long run, I believe this Chinese EV maker is best placed to challenge Tesla’s dominance.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox owns shares in NIO. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett looks at these 3 things when buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Legendary investor Warren Buffett considers this trio of factors when looking for shares to buy. Our writer explains each and…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Is the falling Sareum Holdings share price an exciting opportunity?

| Jabran Khan

The Sareum Holdings share price has fallen in recent months. This Fool wants to know if now is the time…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

Why I think a stock market crash is coming

| Stephen Wright

With US bank earnings coming this week, our author thinks that earnings estimates could come under pressure. He’s watching for…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Is this burgeoning penny stock a buy or 1 to avoid?

| Jabran Khan

A penny stock without risks is rare. Could this one be a hidden gem for long term sustainable returns? This…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Are Howdens shares one of the best opportunities on the FTSE 100?

| Jabran Khan

Despite Howdens shares falling in recent months, could the FTSE 100 joinery business be a hidden gem on the UK’s…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

5 of the best UK shares for dividend income right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details several of his favourite UK shares offering dividends that should hold up well during a downturn.

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price may remain below £1 for a while. So should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has been heading lower. Our writer takes a long-term approach to explain why he would buy…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Can the BT share price climb keep going?

| Alan Oscroft

The BT share price had been on a slow slide for years, as earnings have been tumbling. But it's on…

Read more »