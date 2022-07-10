Home » Investing Articles » 3 simple ways to boost my passive income from dividend shares

3 simple ways to boost my passive income from dividend shares

Jon Smith explains a few methods that he’s putting into practice to help to increase the amount of passive income he receives from shares.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

When I invest in a company, it gives me the right to receive any dividends that are paid out. As a shareholder, I want the business to perform well enough so that it can retain some profit but also pay some out in the form of a dividend. With the cost of living crisis, I want to boost the amount of passive income I receive from my dividend portfolio. Here are a few ways I’m trying to make it happen!

Taking advantage of share price movements

With my existing stocks, I know that I’m optimistic about the outlook for each one. Therefore, one way I can boost my income is by investing more in the stocks I already own.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

The filter I want to apply is to check for any of my holdings that have fallen by more than 10% in the past year. Those that have (assuming the dividend per share has stayed the same) will offer me a higher dividend yield than when I initially invested.

For example, let’s say I bought a stock at 100p a year ago, with a dividend per share of 5p. The yield at the time was 5%. If the share price has fallen to 90p now, the yield has increased to 5.55%. So investing more in the same stock will enhance my overall level of dividends without having to add new companies to my portfolio.

Targeting high-yield options

The second point is to invest in high-dividend-yield stocks but with a smaller amount of money. Typically, the shares with a very high yield also carry a high level of risk.

This could be due to the share price falling heavily, or due to an unsustainably high dividend payout. However, sometimes there are some genuinely great stocks with exceptional yields.

In order to manage my risk, I can increase my income without actually investing that much. For example, let’s say I typically invest £500 in a particular dividend share, yielding 5% on average. Instead, I could park £250 in a stock with a yield of 10%. The income I get will be the same either way, but it frees up the other £250 for other uses. It also helps to increase the income I get paid on my portfolio, without taking an outsized position with large risk.

Some examples of FTSE 100 stocks that yield at least 10% include Rio Tinto, Persimmon and Antofagasta.

Reinvesting for more passive income

The final point is to take the dividends that I receive and use them to buy more shares. I like this method as it means I don’t have to put in any fresh money. I simply take the income I get, and use that to generate more income further down the line.

I can reinvest it into the company that paid me. Or I can build up a new position in a fresh stock that I like the look of. Obviously, I’ll have to be content with the fact that I won’t be able to spend the dividend money on other things. Future dividends are also not guaranteed. But as I have a long-term aim of building my investments to a significant level, this seems a smart option.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

2 top penny stocks I’d buy to hold until 2032!

| Royston Wild

I'm hunting for the best penny stocks to buy for my portfolio for the next decade. I think the following…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

A Warren Buffett stock I’d buy and one I’d avoid

| Stuart Blair

Warren Buffett has made several excellent investments, and a few bad ones. Here's one I'd buy and one I'm staying…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

A soaring FTSE 100 stock to buy at its all-time high

| Stuart Blair

Many FTSE 100 stocks have suffered due to macroeconomic pressures. However, this pharma stock has just reached its all-time high.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Why 2022 could be a great year for UK dividend shares

| Alan Oscroft

Financial headlines these days always seem downbeat. The economy does look tough, but dividend shares don't seem to be suffering.

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

5 things that could help drive the FTSE 100 in July

| Alan Oscroft

Despite the gloomy headlines, the FTSE 100 has held up quite well in 2022. Hopefully it's only a matter of…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are down 15%: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

Lloyds shares have fallen 15% year to date as recessionary pressures mount. They're at 42p per share now, so this…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying Scottish Mortgage shares

| Alan Oscroft

Scottish Mortgage shares have been plunging since soaring to a high in November 2021. It's all down to the big…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to build long-term wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

There are multiple ways to grow wealth in a Stocks and Shares ISA. Zaven Boyrazian explore the advantages and disadvantages…

Read more »