Home » Investing Articles » 2 top UK shares I’d buy in an ISA for the new bull market

2 top UK shares I’d buy in an ISA for the new bull market

With a new bull market getting closer each passing day, I’m searching for the best UK shares to buy before it’s too late.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

Much like the stock market crash seen in 2020, the 2022 correction presents a rare investment opportunity to buy UK shares. History shows us that a new bull market eventually follows each correction or crash. And it’s during this time when enormous wealth can be made by brave and prudent investors.

Buying when stocks are falling is a scary prospect. But it’s something I’ve been doing in my Stocks and Shares ISA since the start of the year. And while I may be taking a loss today, I feel I’ll be able to generate significant returns in the future. Let’s explore two UK shares that are on my portfolio buy list.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Best UK shares to buy for a comeback?

Investing in gaming stocks is a risky move. And, recently, Frontier Developments (LSE:FDEV) perfectly demonstrated why. The poorly-received launch of its Elite Dangerous: Odyssey title, combined with underwhelming pre-order sales of its Jurassic World Evolution 2 project, resulted in a sharp cut in revenue guidance. And that translated into the stock price plummeting.

With a lot of capital invested into single projects, any duds can have enormous financial consequences. That’s something I feel every investor ought to know before entering this stock market sector. However, Frontier has a reputation for continually improving its games even after release. And it seems this reputation continues to be well-founded.

Sales of Jurassic World Evolution 2 have picked up and reached 1.3 million units. Player reviews for Odyssey have been improving steadily as bugs and performance issues are addressed. And its publishing arm saw huge success with the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate Deamonhunters in May.

So it’s not surprising to hear that the company hit record revenues, growing by 26%. And yet shares of this UK game developer are still down 40% over the last 12 months, due of the stock market correction, among other factors. Pairing that with an impressive line-up of new game releases over the next two years makes this stock look like a bargain buy for my portfolio. At least, that’s what I think.

Constructing profitability

While the pandemic created quite a few disruptions to the construction industry, most of those headwinds have largely evaporated. Just looking at the latest results from Somero Enterprises (LSE:SOM) shows clear evidence of this. Why? Because revenue and pre-tax profits surged by 51% and 81% respectively.

As a reminder, the group designs, develops, and sells concrete-laying screed machines, drastically reducing the manpower and time required to complete industrial construction projects. And with operations based in the United States, Somero has been successfully capitalising on the $1trn infrastructure government spending plan.

Yet shares of this UK-listed enterprise are still down 12% over the last year. There are looming concerns that a recession will significantly impact operations. And these fears are not entirely unfounded.

However, while a recession may cause short-term disruption, I believe the long-term strategy remains untainted. And with $42m of cash on its books to weather the potential storm, I’m willing to take the risk and buy this business at a double-digit discount.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Frontier Developments and Somero Enterprises, Inc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Frontier Developments and Somero Enterprises, Inc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

As my Stocks and Shares ISA falls in value, I do these 3 things

| Christopher Ruane

When our writer sees his Stocks and Shares ISA valuation slip into the red, what does he do? He follows…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares offer me growth, income – or both?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns Rolls-Royce shares but has seen their value fall lately. Here he revisits the growth and income prospects…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Zero savings? I’m using the Warren Buffett method to try and get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett is one of the world's most successful investors. By applying lessons from his career, our writer hopes to…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Investing Articles

2 top penny stocks I’m buying this month!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he's attracted to these two mining penny stocks with strong balance sheets.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Are Jet2 shares a buy?

| Charlie Keough

After its full-year results released this week, this Fool decides whether now is the time to add Jet2 shares to…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

3 shares to buy for the new bull market

| Kevin Godbold

I reckon the first shoots of the new bull market have emerged and I've been focusing on shares to buy.…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Here’s the BP dividend forecast through to 2024

| Roland Head

The oil giant's profits have surged due to unusual market conditions, but Roland Head sees change ahead. Will BP's dividend…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy Centrica (LON:CNA) shares?

| Roland Head

Roland Head picked Centrica shares as his top stock of 2022. In this half-year update, he explains why he's still…

Read more »