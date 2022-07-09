Home » Investing Articles » How I plan to make passive income with only £10 a week

How I plan to make passive income with only £10 a week

Our writer would like to earn more money without working for it — or spending heavily upfront. Here is his passive income plan, using just a tenner a week.

Published
Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset

Image source: Getty Images.

What can you do with £10 a week? Visit the pub, go for a lunch, buy a paperback book? In some cases, a tenner might actually not be enough even for those activities. But you can also start trying to improve your long-term financial situation, by setting up passive income streams.

Dividend shares as passive income ideas

When it comes to passive income, some people use ideas that need a lot of money to begin. But in reality, not everyone is sitting on a pile of cash.

Dividends are payments a company makes to investors who hold its shares. They are a bit like profit sharing. To buy dividend shares, I do not necessarily need a lot of cash upfront. That is one reason I like them as passive income ideas. Putting aside a steady £10 each week, I could grow an investment pot and use it to buy dividend shares.

Finding shares to buy

But how would I decide what shares to buy? After all, dividends are never guaranteed and if I buy shares that end up going down in price, I could lose money.

So I would start at the basic level, thinking about what a dividend is. I said above it is like a share of profits, which means that to keep paying dividends in future, a company will need to earn profits. That will require it to have a customer base. So I would look for businesses with a potential or existing customer base I expect to stay strong.

The firm will also need some advantage that helps protect it against a competitor simply undercutting it on price. Otherwise, it could end up making lower profit margins even it sells a lot of products or services. That could mean the dividend gets cut.

What sort of companies have such an advantage? I think lots do. Nike and McDonald’s have brands that make them unique. Companies like Pfizer and Microsoft have patents that help them keep profitable products out of competitive hands.

But I would also focus on a couple of other principles. As well as a good business, I want to buy the shares at what I think is a good price. I like Apple as a company and would consider buying it for my portfolio – but not if my focus was just on passive income. With a dividend yield of 0.6%, the income prospects alone of owning Apple do not appeal to me.

I would also make sure to spread my share purchases across a diversified range of businesses. That would lower the risk to my earnings if one of them disappoints me.

Starting small

I also need to be realistic about what I can earn. Investing £10 a week adds up to £520 in a year. If I invested in shares with an average yield of 5%, that would hopefully give me £26 a year in annual dividends. I would be earning passive income — but not very much, at least in the beginning.

But starting small is fine by me. If I continue adding £10 a week, over time my passive income should grow, even if the companies do not raise their dividends. If they do – and hopefully if I have chosen strong businesses they may do – that would help me too!

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Microsoft, and Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

