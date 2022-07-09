Home » Investing Articles » As my Stocks and Shares ISA falls in value, I do these 3 things

As my Stocks and Shares ISA falls in value, I do these 3 things

When our writer sees his Stocks and Shares ISA valuation slip into the red, what does he do? He follows these three practical steps.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.

Image source: Getty Images

As a long-term investor, I do not monitor the overall value of my Stocks and Shares ISA on a regular basis. I hope that by buying shares in great companies at attractive prices, my ISA will grow in value over time even if its valuation jumps about in the short term.

But sometimes it can be distracting to see that the current valuation is down sharply. In such a situation, here are three practical steps I take.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

1. Keep calm

Seeing a large drop in my ISA valuation can be alarming. If one is hoping to use the funds from the ISA for a future plan like education costs or helping retirement planning, it may cause worry.

But it is a fact of life that the the stock market moves around – sometimes in ways that many investors do not appreciate. That is just part of owning shares, especially over the course of decades. Reacting in a panicked way could make things worse, by leading to hasty moves that we may later regret.

That is why, whenever the value of my Stocks and Shares ISA plummets, I try to focus on staying calm and making rational decisions.

2. Revisiting the investment case

When an ISA falls in value, that is often led by several shares. Even if every share I own is worth less than before, it may be the case that some of them have fallen dramatically while for others the decline is less severe. For example, in my Stocks and Shares ISA right now, I can see that S4 Capital and Renalytix have both lost more than half of their value in the past 12 months. That has an outsized impact on the total value of my ISA compared to shares that have moved much more modestly.

Such a huge fall may be for several reasons. Perhaps the shares were simply very overvalued before. Or maybe the outlook for a business has deteriorated significantly, for example because of a change in customer demand or the appearance of a new competitor. Renalytix’s cash burn has scared investors, while the prospect of reduced spending by some advertisers could hurt revenue growth rates at S4.

As an investor I think it is vital to be honest with myself. I need to look forward and ask myself whether I now see a company’s share price as good value, given how I see its business prospects now. If I do not, I may sell my existing shares at a loss. That can be painful. But if I think a share remains overvalued even after a steep fall, I could end up seeing it fall even further.

3. Buying in my Stocks and Shares ISA

But in other cases, the price has fallen and looks like good value to me, as I continue to see the prospects for the business as I did before.

In such a case, I would consider buying more of the shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA. When a price keeps getting lower amid market volatility, it can take guts to keep investing. But sometimes I do just that, although I always make sure my ISA overall remains diversified.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Renalytix and S4 Capital. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares offer me growth, income – or both?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns Rolls-Royce shares but has seen their value fall lately. Here he revisits the growth and income prospects…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Zero savings? I’m using the Warren Buffett method to try and get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett is one of the world's most successful investors. By applying lessons from his career, our writer hopes to…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Investing Articles

2 top penny stocks I’m buying this month!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he's attracted to these two mining penny stocks with strong balance sheets.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Are Jet2 shares a buy?

| Charlie Keough

After its full-year results released this week, this Fool decides whether now is the time to add Jet2 shares to…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

3 shares to buy for the new bull market

| Kevin Godbold

I reckon the first shoots of the new bull market have emerged and I've been focusing on shares to buy.…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Here’s the BP dividend forecast through to 2024

| Roland Head

The oil giant's profits have surged due to unusual market conditions, but Roland Head sees change ahead. Will BP's dividend…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy Centrica (LON:CNA) shares?

| Roland Head

Roland Head picked Centrica shares as his top stock of 2022. In this half-year update, he explains why he's still…

Read more »

Businessman touching on number 2022 for preparation
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks: winners and losers so far in 2022

| G A Chester

The FTSE 100 was relatively resilient in the first half of the year, but highly volatile -- these stocks were…

Read more »