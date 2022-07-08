Home » Investing Articles » Will the Rolls-Royce share price recover in 2022?

Will the Rolls-Royce share price recover in 2022?

The Rolls-Royce share price is down 32% year-to-date. Here, this Fool assesses whether the stock can recover any time soon.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

Investors in Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) will not be happy looking at its performance this year. The stock has tumbled 33% as ongoing market concerns have crushed sentiment. The Rolls-Royce share price has also been held back by the crippling effects the pandemic has had on the civil aviation sector.

Yet the stock is showing signs that it can make a recovery as we head into the second half of the year and beyond. But will this be enough for its share price to take off? Let’s explore.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Increased defence spending

Rolls-Royce is set to benefit from the increased focus placed on defence spending in recent times. Its defence division is its second-largest generator of revenue. And with a renewed focus, fuelled by the conflict in Ukraine, the business has already noted a backlog of orders. It generated around 30% (£3.3bn) of its revenues from its defence segment last year. With demand looking set to continue to rise, this could provide Rolls-Royce with a boost.

The firm has also made large strides to become more streamlined. It trimmed its costs by starting a restructuring programme back in 2020. And this would have played a part in the £124m profit the group reported last year. On top of this, it’s also generating free cash flows again. These are all positive signs.

Rolls-Royce debt

What may hinder Rolls-Royce’s recovery is its debt. At the end of 2021, the firm had a net debt of £5.1bn. The recent £1.5bn sale of subsidiary ITP Aero to private equity firm Bain Capital will go some way towards alleviating the pressure. However, as interest rates continue to rise, this debt may become harding to service, bumping up costs for the business. This could have a damaging impact on the Rolls-Royce share price.

The company is also embroiled in a pay dispute with employees amid the cost-of-living crisis. Rolls-Royce recently offered a £2,000 cash lump sum to around 70% of its UK workforce, at a cost of around £45m. But this was rejected by Unite, the union representing workers, which is holding out for an offer more in line with the rate of inflation. Should Rolls-Royce have to increase wages further, this would squeeze the company’s profit margins.

A further issue for me is its high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. It currently trades on a P/E of 58. I think this shows the share price is not great value.

Can it recover?

So, can the Rolls-Royce share price recover in 2022 and beyond?

Well, I’m not sure. Increased recognition of defence spending should provide the firm with a boost. However, I think the stock’s price could be dragged down by the headwinds it faces in the near term regarding its pay dispute. Its large debt is also a concern for me. While I like Rolls-Royce, I’m holding out to see if its share price slides further before opening a position in my portfolio.

Should you invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce right now?

Before you consider Rolls-Royce, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Rolls-Royce wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Down 16%! Is the Lloyds share price really a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The Lloyds share price has lost almost one-sixth of its value since the year began. Should our writer sell his…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks I think Warren Buffett would snap up at the moment

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at the stocks Warren Buffett owns at the moment and extrapolates UK options that he thinks Buffett…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 each month in shares to target lifelong passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks buying dividend shares could help him set up passive income streams for the coming decades.

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Should I buy IAG shares if the price drops below £1?

| John Choong

IAG shares continue to slide and is nearing penny stock levels.

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

My Stocks and Shares ISA is badly in the red! Here’s what I’m doing next

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains how he's reacting to big falls in his Stocks and Shares ISA, and how he's using the…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

Here’s the Lloyds dividend forecast through to 2024

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why he might use the Lloyds dividend to try and copy a famous Warren Buffett technique.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

What’s next for UK stocks after Johnson’s resignation?

| Dr. James Fox

UK stocks ticked upwards on Thursday after Boris Johnson resigned as prime minister. So what's next?

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks that are dirt cheap right now

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman analyses two beaten-down dividend stocks that could be bargain buys for his passive income portfolio in July.

Read more »