Should I buy IAG shares if the price drops below £1?

The decline won’t seem to stop for IAG (LSE: IAG) shares. With the share price sliding to a one-year low, I might be tempted to see it as a buying opportunity. Nonetheless, given the state of its finances, I know it would be a high-risk, high-reward investment.

Terminal situation

The IAG shares aren’t just trading at a one-year low. The share price is also close to its five-year low of £0.91. What started off as a baggage system error last month has now evolved into something much worse. This is because staff shortages at airports have led to massive travel disruptions for British Airways, the biggest airline under the IAG umbrella.

Inflation Is Coming Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today! Click here to claim your copy now!

The airline had initially cancelled 650 flights in July, impacting over a 100,000 passengers. But to make matters worse, Britain’s biggest airline said today that another 10,300 short-haul flights will be axed until the end of October. This is in part due to British Airways staff striking during the busiest period for the airline. Most of its check-in staff had received a 10% pay cut during the pandemic, but are yet to have their compensation fully reinstated.

This isn’t good news for IAG as it gets squeezed from both sides. Mass flight cancellations could result in the group falling short of its top line guidance. On the other hand, bigger paycheques to check-in staff will squeeze its bottom line even further.

The easy way out?

Sky-high inflation is starting take a toll on consumers’ wallets. Additionally, the Bank of England expects inflation to peak at 11% later this year. As such, consumers’ discretionary spending is expected to decline. Given that fares from airlines at IAG don’t exactly scream bargain, customers are more likely to turn towards budget airlines such as easyJet and Wizz Air. While its competitors also face a similar number of cancellations, they do offer much cheaper fares on average, thus bringing better value proposition to customers.

Delays expected for IAG

When IAG unveiled its Q1 results, it mentioned its aspirations to achieve operating profitability by Q2. However, given the current state of affairs, I view this to be highly unlikely. And even if it does manage to achieve such a feat, I don’t expect it to last for the rest of the year. Therefore, I anticipate delays on its route back to profitability.

More worryingly though, IAG has a mountain of debt (€19.6bn) to deal with. It doesn’t help either when its debt isn’t covered by its current operating cash flow nor its cash and equivalents (€7.9bn). If the FTSE 100 firm can’t deliver on its repayments, it’ll have to risk refinancing its debt, making repayments more expensive. This will likely sour investor sentiment further.

IAG shares are a in precarious position at the moment. There doesn’t seem to be light at the end of the tunnel and its balance sheet is in tatters. Moreover, its share price seems to be only going in one direction for the time being. Nevertheless, a report from Bloomberg stated that British Airways is nearing a deal with unions, which could mitigate staffing shortages and turn the airline’s fortunes around. That being said, I still won’t be buying IAG shares for my portfolio as I view it as too high of a risk. Instead, I’ll be investing in other companies that have better fundamentals.