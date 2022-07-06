Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Shell shares now as oil dips?

Should I buy Shell shares now as oil dips?

The oil price is a key driver of energy companies’ profitability. So should I be buying Shell shares as investors mull oil demand?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

I haven’t bought Shell (LSE:SHEL) shares this year, and there were several reasons for this. In fact, I actually sold Shell shares at the beginning of the year, thinking that oil stocks wouldn’t go any higher. I was wrong.

Shell stock is now up 35% over the past 12 months, but it has actually fallen 15% over the last 30 days as oil weakened.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

A big reason behind this is the price of oil. While the spot price has fluctuated considerably, analysts just can’t work out where oil will go next.

So with Brent Crude trading for just over $100 a barrel, down from over $120 last month, should I be looking to buy Shell stock as the sector dips? Or is this the beginning of a downward cycle for the industry?

Where will oil go next?

Oil gained a little on Wednesday having dipped again on Tuesday. But the big news is around the predictions. Analysts at Citi Group said oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and slump to $45 by end-2023 if the global economy is hit by demand-crippling recessions. The latter figure is going to be below the breakeven point of many oil companies.

But that’s just one forecast, although others do see it going lower over the next 12 months.

Meanwhile, JP Morgan analysts have warned that crude oil prices could reach a $380 a barrel if Russia were to introduce its own sanctions against G7 countries by cutting its oil output. Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has concurred, forecasting that oil could settle between $300-$400 a barrel in the near future.

To complicate matters further, OPEC secretary general, Mohammad Barkindo, sadly passed away on Tuesday night. The cartel is responsible for controlling output among some of the world’s largest oil producers. He famously oversaw the creation of the OPEC+ deal, which brought Russia into the organisation’s arrangements.

For me, the big question for oil is whether recession forecasts and Chinese lockdowns will pull demand for oil down. If this doesn’t happen, the next question is whether oil producers have enough spare capacity to keep up with demand.

Personally, I see oil dipping lower towards the end of the year as economies go into reverse, but in the long run, higher oil prices will be the norm in an era defined by scarcity of supply.

Should I buy Shell now?

Will I be buying Shell stock? Actually, no. I’m concerned about near term disruption and I think there will better points to buy later in the year.

I appreciate the company is going from strength to strength right now. Q1 earnings ($9.13bn) were nearly 300% greater than the $3.13bn reported a year earlier. Adjusted earnings in Q1 were 43% higher than that achieved in the final quarter of 2021.

But the oil price can fall even quicker than it went up. And that’s what concerns me right now.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap UK shares to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

Stock market volatility remains very high. This presents excellent opportunities for investors to buy mega-cheap UK shares like these two…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Should I buy soaring Abrdn stock? Or am I too late?

| Dr. James Fox

Abrdn stock jumped 8% in Wednesday morning trading. The share price has tanked this year, so maybe its fortunes are…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Can the BT share price continue its rally?

| John Choong

The BT share price is up 10% this year, outperforming the FTSE 100 by quite some margin. Can it continue…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 a year to get passive income for life!

| Mark Tovey

I’m looking to double my money by investing in a dividend stock that will give me a reliable passive income…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

2 high-potential FTSE 250 stocks to buy and hold for 5 years!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 250 is a good place to search for the next big British stocks. So, here are two companies…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

Could my Stocks and Shares ISA generate £30,000 a year?

| Harshil Patel

Over 2m UK citizens make some use of a Stocks and Shares ISA every year. Our writer considers if it’s…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

4 dividend stocks that can help me fight inflation!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm looking at dividend stocks to help my portfolio grow and overcome the impact of high inflation. Here are the…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

2 bargain UK shares trading at less than book value

| Stuart Blair

Book value is a great way to value a stock. These UK shares are trading at a price-to-book ratio of…

Read more »