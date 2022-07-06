The returns from investment trusts have so far disappointed this year. Here’s why I plan to continue splashing the cash despite the uncertain outlook.

Just 6% of investment trusts make positive return in H1! What should I do?

2022 has been a difficult time for global stock markets. And by extension it’s been challenging for investment trusts to generate any sort of positive return.

According to Nick Wood, head of research at Quilter Cheviot, only a tiny number number of trusts delivered a positive return between January and June.

Wood says

The first half of 2022 has been a torrid time for most investors, with both equities and bonds seeing significant declines. It was no different in the world of investment funds, where only 6% of all funds in the Investment Association funds universe managed to register a positive return in sterling terms in the first half of the year.

Soaring investment trusts

Investment trusts that focus on energy were (perhaps unsurprisingly) amongst the best-performing in the first half of 2022. According to Wood, funds with exposure to energy stocks “filled the top five positions and eight of the top 10”.

Top 10 best-performing investment funds Total returns (%) in GBP BGF World Energy D2 39.47 Schroder ISF Global Energy Z Acc EUR 34.64 GS NA Engy & Engy Infras Eq R Acc USD 34.37 TB Guinness Global Energy I Acc 31.06 Vontobel Commodity I USD 30.72 Multicooperation GAM Commodity USD C 30.47 Guinness Global Energy Y GBP Acc 28.05 AQR Systematic Total Return UCITS C1 27.95 AQR Mgd Futures UCITS F GBP 27.89 LO Funds Cmdty Risk Premia USD NA 25.57 Sources: Morningstar, Quilter Cheviot

The best-performing fund was BGF World Energy fund. The top three holdings in this particular vehicle are global fossil fuel goliaths Shell, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron.

Energy-focused stocks have benefitted from soaring oil and gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Brent crude for example hit its most expensive for 14 years earlier in 2022, just below $140 per barrel.

Sinking funds

Meanwhile, trusts with significant exposure to Russia and Eastern Europe, like Liontrust Russia, were amongst the worst-performing in the six months to June.

They sunk as investors digested the economic implications of the war in Ukraine — including the placement of heavy sanctions on Russia — on the region.

Top 10 worst-performing investment funds Total returns (%) in GBP Liontrust Russia C Acc GBP -53.08 MS INVF US Growth Z -52.51 Nikko AM ARK Disruptive Innovation D GBP -52.08 MS INVF US Advantage I -49.44 Baillie Gifford American B Acc -49.10 Morgan Stanley Global Insight I GBP Acc -48.93 Fidelity Emerg Eur Mid East&Africa W Acc -48.72 Morgan Stanley US Advantage I Acc GBP -47.79 T. Rowe Price Glb Tech Eq Qd GBP -46.84 T. Rowe Price Glb Tech Eq CAccGBP -45.43 Sources: Morningstar, Quilter Cheviot

Quiler Cheviot notes too that “the other eight funds are dominated by those firms heavily biased towards higher growth stocks”.

These include Cathy Wood investment vehicle Nikko AM ARK Disruptive Innovation. Top holdings here include electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla and video conferencing specialist Zoom.

Reasons to be cheerful

These are difficult times for UK share investors and owners of investment trusts. And more trouble could be around the corner as the macroeconomic situation worsens.

Inflation is tipped to keep rising as the war in Ukraine pushes up energy and food prices. Central banks look set to continue aggressively hiking interest rates in response in a further blow to global growth.

However, as a long-term investor myself I believe buying equities and certain trusts remains a good idea. I myself have recently invested in The Renewables Infrastructure Group in recent months. This is because I believe it will deliver exceptional returns over the long haul as demand for renewable energy steadily grows.

I plan to continue shopping for top stocks and funds to buy despite the uncertain near-term outlook. History shows that the prices of riskier assets like these always bounce back strongly following economic crises. I think the same thing will happen this time around.