Home » Investing Articles » At 41p, are Lloyds shares now too cheap to miss?

At 41p, are Lloyds shares now too cheap to miss?

As interest rates rise, Andrew Woods asks if now is the time to load up on Lloyds shares.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Interest rates, which dictate how much the bank may charge for borrowing, are on the rise
  • Its forward P/E ratio is lower than the UK banking average, indicating that the shares may be undervalued
  • In the first three months of 2022, the bank stated there was an inflow of £4.8bn from customer deposits

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares have been comparatively resilient in the context of a falling stock market. Currently trading at 41p, however, they still seem quite low to me. The banking giant isn’t part of my portfolio at the moment, but should I add it at some point in the near future? Let’s take a closer look.

Rising interest rates

Rising interest rates have been major news stories recently and this is very important for how Lloyds conducts business. This is because these rates may dictate how much it costs customers to borrow money. This borrowing may take the form of loans and mortgages.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Furthermore, interest rates indicate how much customer cash deposits in the bank may gain over a certain period of time. 

The Bank of England raised interest rates last month to 1.25%. While this is still quite low compared to the last few decades, the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, has indicated that the rate may increase by another 0.5% in August. This could be good news for Lloyds shares.

This could also shield banking stocks from investors who divert cash from the market into higher interest savings accounts.

Strong performance and potential cheapness

For the first three months of 2022, the firm reported that its customer loan book had increased by £3.2bn to £451.8bn, while mortgages had grown by £1.7bn to £295bn. This suggests that Lloyds may be able to take advantage of the rise in interest rates. 

What’s more, the bank has seen continued cash inflows in the first quarter of £4.8bn from customer deposits.

It should be noted, however, that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

The shares may also be cheap at current levels, given that Lloyds has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.54. This is slightly below the UK banking average of seven, and is also lower than rival HSBC, which has a forward P/E ratio of 9.12. 

There are risks associated with investment, however. There is the possibility that the cost-of-living crisis deters potential customers from mortgages or taking on any more debt.

Furthermore, inflationary pressures may lead to customers being unable to keep up with loan repayments. Indeed, the business warned in its first-quarter update that it was concerned about the possibility of loan defaults. 

All of these factors could lead to a fall in the share price.

Overall, there are strong arguments for and against me buying Lloyds shares. While higher interest rates may favour the bank, the broader economic environment may lead to problems in the short term. While I won’t be adding Lloyds to my portfolio any time soon, I won’t rule out a purchase in the future when the economic environment is calmer.

Should you invest £1,000 in Lloyds right now?

Before you consider Lloyds, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Lloyds wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

I bought these 4 cheap shares for a market recovery

| Cliff D'Arcy

After months of sitting on my hands, I've finally taken the plunge by buying four cheap shares. Of course, their…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying more shares in one of my best stocks to buy!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool explains why he is planning on adding further shares of one of his holdings to boost his portfolio.

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Just 6% of investment trusts make positive return in H1! What should I do?

| Royston Wild

The returns from investment trusts have so far disappointed this year. Here's why I plan to continue splashing the cash…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 100 stock be a bargain to buy and hold?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool believes there are some excellent bargains to be had on the FTSE 100 and details one he is…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Are these the best income shares to buy in 2022?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods wonders if he should add these two companies to his portfolio to create a consistent income stream.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap UK shares to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

Stock market volatility remains very high. This presents excellent opportunities for investors to buy mega-cheap UK shares like these two…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Should I buy soaring Abrdn stock? Or am I too late?

| Dr. James Fox

Abrdn stock jumped 8% in Wednesday morning trading. The share price has tanked this year, so maybe its fortunes are…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Shell shares now as oil dips?

| Dr. James Fox

The oil price is a key driver of energy companies' profitability. So should I be buying Shell shares as investors…

Read more »