Home » Investing Articles » 3 income stocks to build wealth!

3 income stocks to build wealth!

I’m looking at income stocks that can help my portfolio grow over the long run. With share prices depressed, now looks like a great time to buy.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Woman using laptop and working from home

Image source: Getty Images

Income stocks form a core part of my portfolio. In fact, at this moment in time, these stocks are particularly important as inflation threatens to undermine the value of my investments.

But also income stocks are part of my long-term strategy to build wealth using passive income while reinvesting the dividends I receive. This strategy is called compounding returns, or compounding interest.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Over time, I could grow my portfolio without exposure to riskier growth stocks. Instead, this strategy allows me to focus on value stocks with strong but sustainable returns.

So here are three income stocks I’m buying for the long run, to help me build wealth and retire early.

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) stock is trading at a fraction of its year high. The share price tumbled following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Today, Legal & General is trading for 245p, down from 309p.

The multinational financial services firm recently raised its dividend on the back of a 39% rise in annual pre-tax profits. This rose to £2.49bn, while profit after tax was up 28% to £2.05bn.

The dividend yield currently sits at a whopping 7.5%. Last year, the dividend coverage was 1.85. That’s pretty healthy, although a rate above two would be even healthier.

There might be some near-term challenges. Any company in the investment space may perform poorly amid the soaring inflation and cost-of-living crisis.

But Legal & General is a massive financial services company and I don’t see it disappearing any time soon. It may need to evolve to keep up in a changing world but, broadly, I see this firm being here for the long run. That’s why I see it as a good addition to my compound returns strategy.

Lloyds

Lloyds is among the cheapest of the banking stocks to buy right now. And banking stocks are unlikely to disappear in the coming years, although I appreciate that it has happened before.

It has an attractive dividend yield of 4.2% and is currently trading with particularly low multiples. It’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 5.7. Lloyds currently trades with a lower P/E than its peers, and I think that reflects the bank’s weighting towards the property market.

In the near term, the property market might see some pain. But in the long run, I think it’s a strong focus for this institution.

Unilever

Unilever is a fasting-moving consumer goods company. It owns a wealth of famous brands such as Ben & Jerry’s, Dove and Persil.

The firm has been going through a period of underperformance, but I think its long-term prospects are positive, primarily due to the strength of the brands it owns.

It currently offers a 3.7% dividend yield. That’s not great compared with other FTSE 100 stocks, but it is stable. Although, it is worth noting that the firm recently posted its “fastest underlying sales growth for nine years“.

In the short term, I’d also highlight that despite the weakness of the UK economy, Unilever makes a lot of its money overseas. The weakness of pound should inflate earnings here.

Should you invest £1,000 in Lloyds right now?

Before you consider Lloyds, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Lloyds wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

James Fox owns shares in Lloyds and Legal & General. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE companies that could prosper from a weaker pound!

| Dr. James Fox

Most of the FTSE 100's income doesn't come from the UK. So here are two stocks I'd buy that will…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy in July

| Charlie Keough

Here, this Fool explains why he's adding these two FTSE 100 shares to his portfolio, both for July and the…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

My top 4 tips for making the most of a stock market recovery

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through his thoughts on how he's planning to take advantage of a potential stock market recovery.

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

My top 2 dividend stocks to buy in July as FTSE 100 shareholder returns soar

| Andrew Mackie

As inflation begins to bite, Andrew Mackie examines the dividend stocks he believes will help grow his wealth.

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 monster growth stocks to buy before the market rebounds

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Growth stocks have been hammered in 2022. Here are two that Edward Sheldon would buy now, before the market recovers.

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

easyJet shares continue falling! Is now the time to buy?

| Finlay Blair

After its COO quit, EasyJet shares have been falling once again. Finlay Blair wonders whether now's the time for him…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 top stocks to buy today

| Royston Wild

I think these companies could be among the best stocks to buy right now. They might well provide big shareholder…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

A FTSE 250 dividend growth stock to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

I think buying defence stocks could be a good idea in the current geopolitical climate. Here's a top dividend growth…

Read more »