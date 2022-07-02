Home » Investing Articles » Can I trust Lloyds’ 6.1% dividend yield?

Can I trust Lloyds’ 6.1% dividend yield?

The Lloyds’ share price has sunk in 2022, causing the bank’s dividend yield to leap. But can I really trust what City forecasters are predicting?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Woman pulling baffled face

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) has long been a popular choice for investors seeking big dividends. Today, the bank remains a hit with those seeking above-average dividend yields too. That’s despite the growing economic headwinds that threaten its operations. Currently, Lloyds’ dividend yield for 2022 sits at 5.6%, some way north of the FTSE 100’s 3.9% forward average.

Lloyds’ yield soars to 6.1% for 2023 amid predictions of sustained dividend growth too.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Dividend growth predicted

City analysts think Lloyds will pay a dividend of 2.35p per share in 2022 and 2.58p next year. That’s up from the 2p the bank paid investors last year. The question is whether these forecasts look realistic in the current climate.

On paper, those anticipated rewards certainly look within reach for investors. This year’s estimated dividend is predicted 2.7 times by anticipated earnings. The reading sits at a meaty 2.5 times for 2023 as well. Investing theory suggests a reading of 2 times and above leaves a wide margin for error.

Trouble in store?

That’s not to say that Lloyds is out of the woods. Britain’s economy is cooling rapidly as the cost-of-living crisis worsens and the threat to cyclical shares like this is rising.

Indeed, Goldman Sachs predicts a 45% chance of recession in the UK. At best it seems like banking stocks can expect a period of weak growth, one that could still create sluggish revenues growth and high loan impairments.

On the plus side Lloyds’ strong balance sheet could still help it deliver on current forecasts. Its CET1 capital ratio stood at 14.2% as of quarter one, still well above its target of 11%.

Its dividend outlook is also supported by the prospect of rolling interest rate rises.

More rate rises coming

Inflation is a double-edged sword for the likes of Lloyds. Sure, the consequent squeeze on living costs is smacking the broader economy. But it means that the Bank of England is also raising interest rates, allowing banks to make more money on their lending activities.

The market is overwhelmingly convinced that policymakers will continue hiking rates as well. Both Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are predicting two rises of 50 basis points over the next few months.

Regulatory intervention?

The problem for the firm is that it might not be able to pay big dividends even if it wants to. That’s if the Bank of England (BoE) follows the European Central Bank’s lead.

The BoE on Thursday urged eurozone banks to consider the economic outlook when calculating the level of shareholder payouts. The ongoing war in Ukraine continues to give policymakers the jitters.

Remember that the central banks are happy to give the sector advice on this front. Both requested that financial firms delay or halt dividends and share buybacks during the height of the pandemic.

I think there’s a good chance Lloyds will pay the sort of big dividends brokers are expecting this year. However, I’m not so convinced the business will impress investors with giant dividends further out.

Given the rapidly-deteriorating economic situation I’d rather buy other dividend stocks right now.

Should you invest £1,000 in Lloyds right now?

Before you consider Lloyds, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Lloyds wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

3 top stocks to buy before the market rebounds

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three beaten-up stocks he'd buy before global stock markets stage a recovery from their 2022 declines.

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £300 a month into my Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing regularly via a Stocks and Shares ISA is a simple way of possibly reaching a million-pound portfolio. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

Is this penny stock on track for an explosive recovery in 2022?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in penny stocks is a risky endeavour. But it can also deliver gigantic returns for a prudent investor like…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Secrets of the world’s most successful passive income investors

| Alan Oscroft

Here's how it's possible to secure a healthy long-term passive income stream, based on a few simple principles gathered from…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Down 50%, will the Royal Mail share price bounce back?

| Finlay Blair

The Royal Mail share price has halved in value in the last year. After such a decline, is it now…

Read more »

Partnership of business concept.
Investing Articles

Director dealings: Marks and Spencer, Cranswick, Homeserve

| John Choong

Director dealings can indicate whether a company's doing well. So, here are this week's biggest insider transactions at three FTSE…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Best British growth shares for July

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share the top growth shares they’d buy in July, which included data firms and…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to own heading into a recession

| Harshil Patel

Inflation is surging and many global economies are slowing down. Our writer considers the best FTSE 100 shares to own…

Read more »