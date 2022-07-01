Home » Investing Articles » Down 57%, cheap NIO shares are ‘no-brainer’ additions to my portfolio!

Down 57%, cheap NIO shares are ‘no-brainer’ additions to my portfolio!

NIO shares have risen considerably in recent months, but are down over the year. I’m still buying this stock for my portfolio, despite the recent gains.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard

Image source: Getty Images

NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares have been volatile this year. Shares in the EV maker plummeted along with other growth stocks at the beginning of the year before recovering amid signs that China was relaxing its Covid-19 restrictions.

The stock is down 57% over the past 12 months. But despite the volatility, I see NIO as a cheap stock to buy and hold for the long run. In fact, I think this Shanghai-based EV maker is the next Tesla. Here’s why.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Excellent value

NIO is one of the best-value EV makers, despite its recent gains. The company doesn’t make a profit yet, and it doesn’t anticipate being profitable until 2024. However, using the price-to-sales metric, I can see that NIO appears cheaper than most of its competitors.

StockPrice-to-sales
NIO5.8
Tesla11
Rivian70
Lucid234
Li Auto6.8

As I can observe, NIO is the cheapest stock on this list according to the metric. It’s also cheaper than Chinese peer Li Auto, which has made considerable gains in recent weeks. Its share price has nearly doubled.

Growth curve

NIO has been on an impressive revenue growth curve. The company has grown from sales of $719m in 2018, to $5,686m in 2021. This is reflected in car sales that moved from 8,101 units in 2018 to 91,429 in 2021.

This growth resembles that of Tesla. The sector leader delivered approximately 10 times more cars than the Chinese firm in 2022. However, at NIO’s current rate of growth, it wouldn’t be long before the Shanghai business reaches Tesla’s current levels.

Market-leading tech

NIO has a unique battery replacement system that allows car owners to swap batteries at NIO stations. This can be done in just three minutes, which makes it much quicker than conventional charging technology. However, owners can also charge their cars at home.

By using larger batteries than Tesla, NIO can also boast greater range, albeit using different testing standards. According to NIO, the ET7 sedan has a range of 1,000km. That said, it doesn’t quite have the performance of the equivalent Tesla.

Risks

There are always risks to any investment case, and there are certainly a few here.

NIO production slumped in April when the Chinese government introduced lockdowns to tackle a handful of Covid-19 cases. Beijing has since taken a more business-friendly approach to the virus, but there’s clearly a risk that if more cases emerged, we could see tougher restrictions again.

Being a Chinese firm, it may also be the case that NIO will struggle to gain fair access to the lucrative US market.

In the long run, there’s also the possibility that EVs will lose out to hydrogen technology. Although this is yet to be seen.

Summary

Despite these risks, I’d buy more NIO stock at the current price. I’m already up 40% with NIO, but I think it could go further in the long run as it continues its strong growth.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox owns shares in NIO. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

UK shares: 1 cheap dividend stock I bought to combat inflation!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is on the lookout for the best UK shares to protect himself from soaring inflation. Here is one…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

A beaten-down penny stock to buy on the dip!

| Dr. James Fox

This penny stock is down 12% in just a few weeks. But at the current price, it looks like a…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Should I buy Marks and Spencer shares for its growth in July?

| John Choong

Despite posting excellent annual results, Marks and Spencer shares are down 40% this year. Could this be a buying opportunity…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

The Lloyds dividend could keep growing – but will it?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he's not taking the prospect of a growing Lloyds dividend for granted.

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Are BT shares a good buy at 185p?

| Dr. James Fox

BT shares offer a fairly attractive dividend and are down considerably over four years. But is this stock right for…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is down one-third. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has lost a third of its value since the year began. Our writer explains why he…

Read more »

Young woman with face mask using mobile phone and buying groceries in the supermarket during virus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Will a recession help or hurt the B&M share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The B&M share price has been tumbling and there's a recession looming, So why would our writer still consider adding…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to invest for a stock market recovery?

| Charlie Carman

Waiting for a stock market recovery? Our writer outlines his approach to investing during turbulent times and why he can't…

Read more »