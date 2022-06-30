Home » Investing Articles » The Lloyds share price is down. Where will it go next?

The Lloyds share price is down. Where will it go next?

In this article, this Fool looks at where the Lloyds share price could be heading, and whether it can return to its 52-week high any time soon.

Posted by Charlie Keough Published
| More on:
Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home

Image source: Getty Images

2022 has been a disappointing time for the Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price. The stock is down over 15% year-to-date. And despite a rally in 2021, the last five years have seen shareholders suffer.

Lloyds shares have a 52-week high of 56p. However, today they currently find themselves sitting at 42p. So, will this downfall continue? Or could the bank rebound as we enter the second half of this year and beyond? Let’s explore.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Lloyds’ performance in 2022

After a strong 2021, the stock entered the year trading for around 50p. However, since then it has sunk to today’s price of just above 40p.

The main reason for this fall can be pinned to the macroeconomic pressures the business faces. Inflation reached 9.1% in the UK for May. And with interest rates increasing as a result, this could spell problems for Lloyds. This is because higher rates may see customers defaulting on payments. With the cost-of-living crisis ongoing, this could also reduce the likelihood of people taking out loans. These factors coupled together have seen the stock fall.

Where next?

So, where will the Lloyds share price go next?

Well, this depends on a few factors. Aside from inflation, the main threat to the firm is a potential recession. I think this has already attributed to waning investor confidence surrounding Lloyds. The stock suffered massively during the last financial crisis, and it has failed to recover since. Should we see a recession in the UK, this could provide a major setback for Lloyds.

The housing market has also enjoyed a prosperous period post-Covid. However, this growth looks set to slow as we enter the second half of 2022. Being the UK’s largest mortgage lender, this could have negative connotations for the bank.

Yet, despite this, I’d still be willing to buy Lloyds today. Starting with its valuation, the stock looks cheap. It currently trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6, comfortably within the benchmark 10. And what I also like about Lloyds is the higher-than-average (in comparison to the FTSE 100) dividend yield of 4.75%. For context, rival bank HSBC offers a dividend yield of just 3.5%.

Although it may face short-term headwinds, I also think Lloyds’ larger weighting towards property will bear fruit in the long run. Firstly, the UK continues to face a housing crisis that has yet to be solved. This means in the future demand could rise for mortgages.

I also like the moves the firm is making in the rental market, predominantly through Citra Living. As part of this, the business aims to buy 10,000 homes by the end of 2025, and around 50,000 by 2030. The return on these properties should boost Lloyds’ revenues in times ahead.

Lloyds may also be set to benefit from rising interest rates. Higher rates allow the business to charge lenders more when borrowing from the bank. This could also be a driving force behind a potential rise in the Lloyds share price.

Should you invest £1,000 in Lloyds right now?

Before you consider Lloyds, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Lloyds wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Why 2022 could turn out a great year for buying growth shares

| Alan Oscroft

The appetite for growth shares appears to have waned in 2022, as the US Nasdaq has hit a bear market.…

Read more »

Piggy bank group pastel color background
Investing Articles

Should I buy PayPal stock in July?

| John Choong

The PayPal share price has fallen quite a long way from its all-time high. So, could July present a buying…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 great FTSE 100 stocks to own heading into a recession

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan identifies two FTSE 100 stocks he feels are recession-proof and details their defensive capabilities.

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

Waiting for a stock market recovery? I’m not

| Christopher Ruane

I'm not in a hurry for a stock market recovery. In fact, I think market volatility can be good for…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

My Stocks and Shares ISA has tanked this year! Here’s what I’m doing

| Dr. James Fox

As a long-term investor, I shouldn't be too bothered by short-term losses in my Stocks & Shares ISA. But it's…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

3 great dividend stocks to buy in July

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Right now, many investors are turning to dividend stocks for protection. Here, Ed Sheldon highlights three shares he'd buy in…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

2 income stocks I’d buy to protect against inflation!

| Charlie Keough

With inflation continuing to rise, in this article one Fool picks two income stocks he'd add to his portfolio today.

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

I’m avoiding easyJet shares and buying this top-quality airline stock instead

| Stuart Blair

Travel stocks have struggled in the past few years, with easyJet shares being one of the worst affected. I prefer…

Read more »