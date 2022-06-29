Home » Investing Articles » Will this FTSE 250 stock fly to the moon?

Will this FTSE 250 stock fly to the moon?

Falling revenue and profits mark an end to the pandemic boost for this FTSE 250 stock, but does an imminent acquisition mean brighter days lie ahead?

Posted by Charlie Carman Published
| More on:
Piggy bank rocketing skywards

Image source: Getty Images

A disappointing set of earnings released today cloud the outlook for one FTSE 250 stock I have on my watchlist.

I’m talking about Moonpig Group (LSE: MOON), which has seen its share price tumble in early trading. But can the company, listed on the London Stock Exchange for little over a year, recover from today’s setback? Let’s explore.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Poor financial results

At first glance, the FY22 results are grim reading for shareholders in the online greeting card and gift platform. Group revenue declined 17.3%, adjusted EBITDA slumped 18.7%, and adjusted pre-tax profits collapsed 30.9%.

Traders reacted badly to the news, with the Moonpig share price plummeting by 9% during this morning’s action. This latest selloff isn’t something new, however — Moonpig shares have fallen 46% since they were first listed.

The relative declines in various metrics year-on-year are largely down to the company’s impressive pandemic performance as consumers were driven to online purchases during successive lockdowns.

The return to bricks-and-mortar shopping was always going to pose a challenge for businesses that operate exclusively online, and this FTSE 250 stock is no exception. Nonetheless, there’s still plenty here that gives me cause for concern.

Can pigs fly?

Despite worrying headline figures, the financial results weren’t all bad. I’m encouraged by a 28.3% reduction in net debt to £83.8m. Cash generation is also fairly robust. Gross cash and cash equivalents increased to £101.7m from £66m in 2021.

Additionally, revenue growth of 75.8% on a two-year basis looks a lot better than a measurement against the company’s pandemic boom. This is testament to significant growth in Moonpig’s customer base, which bodes well for the future in my opinion.

We remain confident in the outlook for the current year. The long-term opportunity remains vast and we have never been in a better position to capture it.

Nickyl Raithatha, Moonpig CEO

Turning to the forecast for FY23, the business has reconfirmed existing guidance, namely a target for mid-teens percentage underlying revenue growth over the medium-term.

The group can also look forwards to an acquisition of gifting experience outfit Buyagift at an agreed price of £124m. This takeover should provide Moonpig with a plethora of cross-selling opportunities across the gifts market considering Buyagift’s substantial UK footprint, 3.3m customers, and partnerships with 4,400 companies. The transaction is expected to complete by the end of July and Moonpig anticipates it will be margin accretive.

It’s also worth noting the strength of the brand. Competitors, such as Funky Pigeon, which is owned by WH Smith, and Card Factory straggle far behind in terms of market share. Customer loyalty is perhaps the company’s greatest asset in my view.

Would I buy this FTSE 250 stock?

Moonpig certainly has an interesting history from its origins as the brainchild of Dragons Den star Nick Jenkins at the turn of the millennium to today’s position as a FTSE 250 stock. However, this morning’s results have poured some cold water on my enthusiasm for the company. A possible flight to the moon has been delayed in my opinion.

Although I still see a great deal of potential, this is one share that will remain on my watchlist for now. I won’t be buying today.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

A dividend-paying penny stock to buy as inflation soars!

| Royston Wild

As inflation soars I need to take care to protect my shares portfolio. Here's a penny stock I think could…

Read more »

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 10 years ago is now worth this much

| Alan Oscroft

Over the past decade, investors who put their cash into Lloyds shares have seen poor returns on their investment. Or…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

The Tullow share price jumps as oil goes higher! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Tullow Oil share price has bounced up and down this year despite a soaring oil price. Here, I weigh…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 top UK shares I’d buy for July with £600

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two of his favourite UK shares that he wants to buy with free cash in the coming…

Read more »

Middle-aged lady in wheelchair writing on whiteboard
Investing Articles

2 shares with dividends I’d buy in July

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is eyeing this pair of shares with dividends for his portfolio. Here's why.

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

In the tech selloff, what growth stocks should I buy?

| Stuart Blair

The Nasdaq index has sunk around 28% year to date. However, this has led to many buying opportunities in quality…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

40% down, is Tesla stock a buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has shed two-fifths of its value so far this year. Could this be a buying opportunity for our…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Should I save money or invest for retirement using the FTSE 100?

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 100 index is home to some great businesses that can help propel me to a happy financial retirement.…

Read more »