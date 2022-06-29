Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Pinterest stock with its new CEO?

Should I buy Pinterest stock with its new CEO?

The Pinterest share price jumped 10% after it announced a new CEO. Can his profound e-commerce give the stock the boost it needs to rally?

Key Points

  • Pinterest unveiled Bill Ready as its new CEO, with founder Ben Silbermann transitioning to Executive Chairman.
  • With such an impressive record in online commerce, I have full confidence that Ready is the right man for the job.
  • Pinterest's indicators point towards a strong company with good financials, earnings power, and bright future prospects.

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock rallied as much as 10% in after hours on Tuesday. The company unveiled Bill Ready as its new CEO, with its founder Ben Silbermann transitioning to Executive Chairman. With a new leader at the helm, can the stock rally back to its pandemic highs?

Pinterest is Ready

Those following Pinterest for a while now would know that the company is integrating its social media and e-commerce offerings together, as it sees huge potential in that space. This is what led to its partnership with Shopify in 2020.

Since then, it has been churning out new features every quarter. One is AR Try On, which allows users to virtually place items from US retailers, using their phone’s camera. Additionally, it launched Idea Ads, which stimulates paid partnerships between creators and businesses from creator-produced content.

But more recently, it recently acquired THE YES to further develop Your Shop. The acquisition aligns with much of what Pinterest is trying to do, as Your Shop allows users to see customised shopping surfaces with brands and products, based on their activity and preferences on the platform.

Skills to pay the Bill

With those developments in mind, I can see why the board decided to hire Bill Ready. For all that Ben Silbermann has done for the company, his lack of expertise in the e-commerce space was prevalent. Therefore, hiring an online commerce expert is an excellent choice, as the new Pinterest CEO has worked at a number of large companies.

Ready was poached from Alphabet‘s Google, where he was the President of Commerce, Payments & Next Billion Users. He oversaw Google’s vision, strategy, and successful delivery of its commerce products, such as Google Wallet. Furthermore, he’s held several leadership roles at PayPal, where he was the Executive Vice President and COO, while also being the CEO of its subsidiaries, Braintree and Venmo.

With such an impressive record in online commerce, I have full confidence that Ready is the right man for the job. I believe that he’s going to be the right leader to make radical progress in the e-commerce space. As the platform continues to rollout its popular seamless checkout feature, Ready could very well help to scale it internationally, where Pinterest has a lot of untapped potential.

Sale of the year?

So, with the Pinterest stock down 45% this year, could this be the sale of the year? For one, the NYSE firm has one of the best balance sheets I’ve encountered. It has zero debt and a fat cash balance of $2.7bn. Moreover, it boasts healthy earnings margins of 12.5%. These indicators point towards a strong company with good financials, earnings power, and bright future prospects — everything that satisfies Warren Buffett‘s investment criteria. This is why I’m a big fan of the stock.

Despite losing almost half of its value already this year, I still expect the stock to continue declining. This is because growing interest rates are spurring fears of a potential recession. Nonetheless, I’m still bullish about the company’s prospects. As such, I’ll definitely be using the current bear market as a buying opportunity for me to purchase Pinterest shares at a discount.

John Choong owns shares of Pinterest, Alphabet, and PayPal at the time of writing. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), PayPal Holdings, Pinterest, and Shopify. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

