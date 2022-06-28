Home » Investing Articles » 2 dirt-cheap stocks investors should buy to hold until 2030!

2 dirt-cheap stocks investors should buy to hold until 2030!

Recent market volatility means lots of UK shares now offer brilliant value. Here are two ultra-cheap stocks on my radar right now.

Posted by Royston Wild Published
| More on:
positive mental health woman

Image source: Getty Image

The current bear market has created a world of opportunity for eagle-eyed investors. A lot of cheap stocks are trading way, way below what I think they are really worth.

These two excellent companies trade on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of below 7 times. Let me explain why I’d buy them today and hold until the end of the decade.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Working it out

Budget retailer TheWorks.co.uk (LSE: WRKS) faces considerable uncertainty in the near term as shopper spending power plummets. GfK data last week showed consumer confidence slumped to record lows in a worrying omen for future revenues.

Margins at the business are also under threat from rising product, shipping, energy and labour costs.

I’m still thinking of buying TheWorks shares though. As someone who invests for the long term, I think there’s a lot to be excited about here. Consumer demand for value was already rising sharply in the years before the cost-of-living crisis. Current economic conditions have speeded up this consumer trend too.

Moreover, the arts and crafts retailer also stands to benefit handsomely from Britain’s rapidly growing army of hobbyists. Market rival Hobbycraft’s decision to open three new stores underlines the huge potential of this market.

As I said earlier, at current prices, TheWorks now offers terrific all-round positives that I find hard to ignore. The company trades on a forward P/E ratio of 5.6 times.

Meanwhile, forecasted dividends — payouts that are covered a healthy 2.2 times by anticipated earnings, incidentally — create a giant 8.2% dividend yield.

Home comforts

Inland Homes (LSE: INL) is another dirt-cheap share I think warrants serious investor attention. The housebuilder currently trades on a forward P/E ratio of just 6.3 times.

The main threat to the sector is a powerful and prolonged rise in inflation. In this environment the Bank of England (BoE) could continue aggressively hiking rates to ease the pressure. The central bank hiked its consumer price growth inflation again this month (to a jaw-dropping 11%) in a sign of the growing strain.

In this environment, homeowner affordability will come under increased pressure. This, in turn, could hit demand for Inland Homes’ properties hard.

Encouragingly though, demand for residential property continues to surge despite rising BoE rates. This fills me with a lot of confidence. There are a number of factors that could keep newbuild home sales rising strongly too. Insufficient numbers of existing properties entering the market is one.

So does the fact that the BoE’s benchmark rate remains well below levels before the 2008 financial crash mean mortgage rates will remain historically cheap? Intense competition among lenders is also helping people get on the property ladder.

Several government initiatives should also support profits growth at Inland Homes and its peers when Help to Buy ends next March. This includes the Deposit Unlock programme that means buyers will only need a 5% deposit.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Inland Homes. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy BT shares today

| Charlie Keough

After a solid performance in the first half of 2022, this Fool explains why he'd add BT shares to his…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

Down 25%, are Taylor Wimpey shares a ‘no-brainer’ buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

Rising interest rates are bad for house buyers, and they're hitting the builders too. But I think Taylor Wimpey shares…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Today is a great time to look for shares to buy like these

| Kevin Godbold

Here are four shares to buy right now I think they're backed by some of the best businesses on the…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

With no gains in five years, is the FTSE 100 dead money?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers what the FTSE 100's flat performance means for his portfolio in inflationary times.

Read more »

Young woman with face mask using mobile phone and buying groceries in the supermarket during virus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Down over 80%, is the boohoo share price a steal?

| Christopher Ruane

The boohoo share price has lost over four fifths of its value in one year. Our writer explains why he's…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’ll buy this FTSE 250 growth stock next month

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods likes this FTSE 250 growth stock and thinks it would be a good addition to his portfolio as…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 signs that shares could be set for a new bull market

| Alan Oscroft

Stock markets are cyclical, and investors go through phases of buying and selling. How can we best deal with the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I plan to make passive income with just £3 a day

| Harshil Patel

There are multiple ways to make passive income in 2022, but our writer considers a popular method that involves dividend…

Read more »