Home » Investing Articles » This growth stock has seen its shares pull back! Should I buy now?

This growth stock has seen its shares pull back! Should I buy now?

When a growth stock sees its share price drop, I look carefully to see if I could pick up a bargain for my holdings.

Posted by Jabran Khan Published
| More on:
Happy retired couple on a yacht

Image source: Getty Images.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LSE:WOSG) has been on a growth trajectory in the past few years and it shows no signs of slowing down. However, the growth stock has seen its shares pull back recently. Could now be a good time to pick up cheap shares for my portfolio? Let’s take a closer look.

Luxury watches

You may have already guessed but Watches of Switzerland specialises in luxury Swiss timepieces. These are often considered the most luxurious and costliest watches in the world. In fact, Watches is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer and has 16 branches in the UK with targeted growth to expand upon this.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

So what’s happening with the Watches of Switzerland share price currently? Well, as I write, the shares are trading for 815p. At this time last year they were trading for 1% more at 825p. More tellingly, the shares have pulled back from 1,514p to current levels since the beginning of 2022, which is a 46% drop.

I’m not concerned by the share price drop noted above. Many markets across the world have pulled back in recent months due to macroeconomic and geopolitical factors.

To buy or not to buy

So what are some of the pros and cons of me buying the shares?

FOR: Despite macroeconomic headwinds, Watches’ target demographic isn’t usually affected much by issues such as the cost-of-living crisis. In fact, there has been an increase in newly wealthy people since the pandemic. Its position, profile and growth should continue despite current issues faced by the majority of the country.

AGAINST: For any growth stock, growing presence and performance is easier said than done. I find this is especially the case in the retail business. Many businesses have fallen foul of trying to rapidly expand. This is one key area I will keep a keen eye on developments regarding Watches of Switzerland. Competition in the luxury watch marketplace is intense too, which could impede growth plans.

FOR: I noticed that Watches has a good track record of performance showing consistent growth. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, however. Looking back, I can see that revenue and profit have increased year on year for the past four years. This impressive growth in performance is a vital component that could underpin continued growth for the business.

AGAINST: At current levels, Watches shares do still look a bit expensive on a price-to-earnings ratio of 24. Is any growth already priced into the shares? I will keep a keen eye on developments such as performance and growth activity ahead.

A growth stock I would buy

Overall, I like the look of Watches of Switzerland for my holdings and I would be tempted to buy some shares. Its recent track record of growth and performance excites me. Furthermore, its profile and presence to date, coupled with a burgeoning market to sell its products to, make me believe it could be an excellent growth stock to buy and hold for the long term.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Woman looking at a jar of pennies
Investing Articles

I think the JD Sports share price is a bargain. Here’s why

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why the JD Sports share price has led him to buy more for his portfolio.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is this tech stock one of the best shares to buy now?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is on the hunt for the best shares to buy now for his holdings and takes a closer…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 250 shares to buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

I think the FTSE 250 is offering some great dividend and growth shares at the moment. And there are plenty…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How to identify the best income shares like this one

| Kevin Godbold

Income shares vary in quality but this approach keeps me from making some of the worst howlers with dividend investing.

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Tesla shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Jon Smith

If Jon Smith had bought Tesla shares a year ago, he'd be in profit. But he has some concerns for…

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

Should I buy tobacco shares now for big dividends?

| Christopher Ruane

After a possible setback for electronic cigarettes, our writer explains why he would still buy tobacco shares for his income…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

3 FTSE shares I’m buying with the Help to Build scheme!

| John Choong

Last week, the government launched a new, Help to Build scheme. So, here are three FTSE shares that could benefit…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Should I bite on these 4 double-digit dividends?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers whether these four double-digit dividends look sustainable and what that means for his portfolio.

Read more »