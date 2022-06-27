Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1k in Tesla shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

If I’d invested £1k in Tesla shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

If Jon Smith had bought Tesla shares a year ago, he’d be in profit. But he has some concerns for the year ahead. So would he buy now?

Posted by Jon Smith Published
| More on:
Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.

Image source: Getty Images

I often describe Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as a ‘Marmite‘ company. People tend to either love or hate the electric vehicle manufacturer, complete with the charismatic Elon Musk. It’s a similar story with Tesla shares. Some (myself included) think that the company has been overvalued, inflated by investors who love the business. Either way, it has definitely been a roller coaster year for it. So if I’d invested £1k a year ago, here’s how it would have turned out.

Nothing wrong with a profit

A year ago, the Tesla share price closed at $671. On Friday, it closed at $737, having jumped over 4% to finish the week. Using those numbers, my £1,000 would be worth £1,098. A percentage gain of almost 10% in a year isn’t something to be sniffed at! This is especially true considering the performance of the Nasdaq 100 index where the stock is listed. Over the same period, the index is down 18.5%.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

However, some existing Tesla investors might not be over the moon with just a 10% gain. After all it was only in early April when the share price jumped above $1,000. At that time, the gain on holding the shares would have been 49%.

Before I get on to the concerns I have about the high volatility associated with the growth stock, let’s quickly run through the reasons for the overall gains.

Strong financials have been key. Tesla is no longer a loss-making firm. For example, the Q1 results showed a very respectable operating profit margin of 19.2% and net income of $3.3bn. Not only is the profitability good, but the results have been showing growth compared to previous quarters.

Further, the company benefited late last year and early this year from the buzz around EV manufacturers. With Lucid Motors and Rivian getting more investor attention, Tesla naturally saw some increased coverage as well.

Future direction

The volatility in the share price does cause me some concerns. A sharp price rise in a short period of time pushes up the valuation of the company to high levels. Even at $671 the price-to-earnings ratio is 100.

When the share price is falling, I feel that it could open the trap door to a significant move lower. For example, inflation concerns and issues with manufacturing at the Shanghai factory have caused the share price to fall since April. Yet given the high valuation, even at the current price, I still feel the stock could drop even lower before it steadies at a fair price.

Had I bought a year ago, I’d be happy, of course. It’s much easier to feel good about the prospects of a stock when I’m in profit. Even if the share price falls a bit further, it can still be sold for a gain. But I’m not convinced about buying now. Even with a time frame of the next year and beyond, I think I’m better off waiting on the sidelines.

More on Investing Articles

Woman looking at a jar of pennies
Investing Articles

I think the JD Sports share price is a bargain. Here’s why

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why the JD Sports share price has led him to buy more for his portfolio.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is this tech stock one of the best shares to buy now?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is on the hunt for the best shares to buy now for his holdings and takes a closer…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 250 shares to buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

I think the FTSE 250 is offering some great dividend and growth shares at the moment. And there are plenty…

Read more »

Happy retired couple on a yacht
Investing Articles

This growth stock has seen its shares pull back! Should I buy now?

| Jabran Khan

When a growth stock sees its share price drop, I look carefully to see if I could pick up a…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How to identify the best income shares like this one

| Kevin Godbold

Income shares vary in quality but this approach keeps me from making some of the worst howlers with dividend investing.

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

Should I buy tobacco shares now for big dividends?

| Christopher Ruane

After a possible setback for electronic cigarettes, our writer explains why he would still buy tobacco shares for his income…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

3 FTSE shares I’m buying with the Help to Build scheme!

| John Choong

Last week, the government launched a new, Help to Build scheme. So, here are three FTSE shares that could benefit…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Should I bite on these 4 double-digit dividends?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers whether these four double-digit dividends look sustainable and what that means for his portfolio.

Read more »