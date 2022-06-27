Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £300 with 3 lessons from billionaire Warren Buffett

How I’d invest £300 with 3 lessons from billionaire Warren Buffett

Our writer would use this trio of Warren Buffett tips, even though he’s investing on a much smaller scale than the billionaire guru.

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

Famous investor Warren Buffett has become a billionaire due to his canny investments. But on a much more modest scale, I think I can apply some of his wisdom to my own plan. If I had £300 to invest right now, here is how I would do it following three lessons from the ‘Sage of Omaha’.

1. Sticking to what I know

Buffett does not invest in anything he does not understand – and I think the same makes sense for me. With limited funds to invest, my risk tolerance would be fairly low. Putting money into things I do not understand is not really investment, it is speculation. By contrast, Buffett takes care only to invest inside what he calls his “circle of competence”.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

This includes areas like banking, insurance and consumer goods. That is why he owns shares including Bank of America and Citigroup. My own areas of understanding may well be different. But whatever they are, I would stick with them when looking for shares to buy.

2. Taking my time

Money burns a hole in some investors’ pockets, which can be a costly mistake. Just because I have £300 to invest does not mean that I need to put it work straight away. In fact, I could wait months or even years before deciding that I had found investments I thought looked good for me.

That may not sound exciting – but it is what Buffett does. He is in investing to improve his wealth, not for excitement. If I can find great investments soon, I could put my money to work. But if nothing is available right now looks attractive enough, I would simply wait until something comes along that does – even if that took a while.

3. Buffett buys and holds

Once I had spent £300 on shares, I would not keep buying and selling them. That is trading and I prefer to be an investor.

Some people worry that they miss out on profit opportunities if they are not regularly trading. But Buffett’s approach is not based on exploiting short-term share price movements. He is aiming to buy little bits of great businesses at what he sees as a good price. If his analysis of the business’s strengths turns out to be correct, over time, hopefully, its value will increase.

That is why Buffett is happy to buy shares and hold them for the long term. Indeed, he has said that if someone is unwilling to hold a share for 10 years, they should not buy it even for 10 minutes.

That sort of long-term investing suits me too. If I choose the right shares to buy, holding them for years could help improve my investment returns.

Following the approach

As a private investor with just a spare few hundred pounds to invest, would it make sense for me to follow the Buffett approach?

I think it would. The three investment principles above do not require large sums. They can also help me adopt a disciplined, strategic approach to investing that will hopefully develop my skills in case I have larger sums to invest in future.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Should I bite on these 4 double-digit dividends?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers whether these four double-digit dividends look sustainable and what that means for his portfolio.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can the Rolls-Royce share price get any cheaper than 80p?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price was edging back towards £1 and maybe above penny share levels. But then new troubles sent…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

2 value stocks with high dividend yields to buy in July

| Charlie Carman

Our writer examines two value stocks for his portfolio that marry low price-to-earnings ratios with high dividend yields.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Could I double my money buying at today’s Scottish Mortgage share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Scottish Mortgage share price has crashed. Does that mean now could be a rewarding moment for our writer to…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds dividend yield top 5%?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers the outlook for the Lloyds dividend -- and what he should do about it.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

3 ways I’m protecting my FTSE 100 stock portfolio right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about several different ways he's trying to plan for the future to try to make his FTSE…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

3 reasons I think the Aviva share price could double in 5 years

| Alan Oscroft

I'm not aiming to get rich quick, but today's Aviva share price makes me want to buy more and hold…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

The easyJet share price fell 10% last week. Here’s what I’m doing!

| Charlie Keough

Last week saw the easyJet share price continue its poor performance. Here, this Fool weighs up if this is an…

Read more »