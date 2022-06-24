Home » Investing Articles » Recession ready! I’d buy these FTSE 100 stocks for tough times

Recession ready! I’d buy these FTSE 100 stocks for tough times

Jon Smith explains some of his favourite options for defensive FTSE 100 stocks that he’s thinking of adding to his portfolio.

Posted by Jon Smith Published
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

In 2020, the impact of Covid-19 brought about a swift and sharp recession followed by a recovery. Recessions aren’t always caused by surprises. In fact, various economic forecasts are indicating that the UK could be in a slump at the end of this year or early 2023. I can’t accurately forecast what will happen, but what I can do is plan to ensure my FTSE 100 portfolio is recession-ready.

Using spare cash to go defensive

The first point I’m putting in practice is spending the next few months buying defensive stocks. With the spare cash that I don’t need for everyday life, I’m wanting to find some good value shares that should help to protect my overall portfolio.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

For example, I like stocks such as Coca-Cola HBC, Associated British Foods, and Aviva. I’d bucket all of these companies in the defensive category. The goods and services provided are staples and shouldn’t see a material decline in demand during a recession.

I recently wrote in more detail about Aviva. It generated a IFRS profit of £2bn last year, with a record level of inflows in its Savings and Investment division. With strong cash flow and a resilient business model, I think it will continue to perform well, come what may.

As a note, I’m not expecting any of the above companies to offer substantial share price appreciation during a recession. Yet if the FTSE 100 drops by a certain amount, I’d anticipate that defensive stocks will fall by less than the index.

Using dividend payers during a slump

During a potential period when the stock market could be in the red, I want to be able to pick up income. This helps to offset any losses on my capital. It also provides valuable cash that I can use to reinvest.

I’m personally looking at utility stocks such as National Grid and United Utilities to fulfill this need. Both companies fit in my defensive category, but also offer above-average dividend yields. Currently, National Grid offers a 4.93% yield, with United Utilities at 4.28%.

It’s acknowledged that I could find stocks with a much higher dividend yield. But at the same time, I’m happy to accept a lower yield as I think the performance should be better during tough times. Some companies offering high dividends now might be forced to cut the income within the next year.

Buying FTSE 100 stocks for the long run

Whether a recession is around the corner or not, the stocks I’m buying are ones to hold for years to come. My long-term investment approach is built on the thinking that over time, the trend of the market is higher. Sure, the above ideas should be able to make a fall in the FTSE 100 more comfortable to manage. But I won’t be panicking during this period and selling good shares that could rebound once the storm has blown over.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m avoiding this dirt-cheap dividend penny stock!

| Jabran Khan

A dirt-cheap, dividend-paying penny stock with a vast presence sounds good on the surface. This Fool isn't convinced, however.

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

These top income stocks look dirt cheap to me. I’d buy them now

| Harvey Jones

I'm taking advantage of today's stock market weakness to load up on top value income stocks

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Excessive stock trading erodes long-term gains!

| Andrew Mackie

Are high trading fees eating away at your returns? Research suggests that excessive stock trading could be to blame.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

Pearson shares are up 25% since the market correction! Should I buy now?

| Jabran Khan

Why have Pearson shares rallied since the market correction? This Fool looks at the educational provider in more detail and…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Down 45%, are these UK shares no-brainer bargains right now? 

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Several top UK shares are down significantly and two companies on my list look like possible attractive buys right now.…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

I bought these 2 FTSE 100 shares two years ago. Should I now add to them?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods asks if he should add to his current holding in these two FTSE 100 shares ahead of a…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Has the Deliveroo share price bottomed?

| Paul Summers

The Deliveroo share price (LON:ROO) is down nearly 60% in 2022. Paul Summers asks whether it's now hit bargain territory.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett recently bought these 2 growth stocks. Should I join him?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods wonders if he should follow billionaire investor Warren Buffett and invest in these two exciting companies.

Read more »