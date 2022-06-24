Home » Investing Articles » Excessive stock trading erodes long-term gains!

Excessive stock trading erodes long-term gains!

Are high trading fees eating away at your returns? Research suggests that excessive stock trading could be to blame.

Posted by Andrew Mackie Published
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

We all know that investing in the stock market is one of the smartest ways of growing one’s wealth. What is less well understood is how excessive stock trading can seriously damage the overall returns of an investment portfolio.

Recent research from the personal finance website finder.com, examines the hugely different fee structures that exist across many trading platforms. It also highlights how, over time, regular trading can lead to racking up enormous fees, which inhibits long-term wealth generation. Let’s take a closer look at some of the stats.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

A typical investor

An average investor makes 38 trades per year, buying or selling an average of £1,762 worth of stock on each trade. This sounds like a large sum of money. However, most of this money is recycled. Such trading doesn’t sound overly excessive.

A problem emerges when one considers the stocks most actively traded on UK trading platforms. These include the likes of Apple and Tesla. Consequently additional fees need to be factored in. Their research highlights that consistent trading in US stocks could cost up to £32.67 extra per trade, depending on which platform is used. That equates to a yearly trading fee of £1,241!

That is not the end of the story. Depending on which UK broker an investor chooses, fees for trading US stocks can vary wildly. Over the course of a decade, the difference in fees between the most expensive and cheapest is over £12,000!

If it is possible to paint a more terrifying picture, then consider the position for a young investor who trades a similar pattern for the next 40 years. They would end up paying an average of £25,660 in fees. Indeed, for one platform, the fees add up to over £50k!

Moral of the story

One clear takeaway to emerge from this research, is how, over a lifetime of trading, fees can really stack up. And often without one noticing.

The obvious way that an investor can prevent excessive fees derailing their investment returns, is by taking a long-term approach to investing. Indeed, that is what we advocate here at The Motley Fool.

Warren Buffett, arguably the greatest investor of all time, has a very simple strategy. His default holding period is forever. He is not alone. Terry Smith, the fund manager of Fundsmith Equity summed up his investment strategy as: “Buy good companies, don’t overpay, and do nothing”.

Applying such a simple strategy sounds easy but is rarely executed well by most investors. But over long time frames, history shows that the stock market is weighted in an investor’s favour. As Benjamin Graham liked to say, in the short run the market is a voting machine, but in the long run it is a weighing machine.

Here, at The Motley Fool, we advocate one of the fundamental concepts of investing, namely ‘staying the course’.

When opportunities to invest in quality companies arise, smart investors seize them. They know that time is the friend of the wonderful investment. By holding shares through multiple business cycles, as well as compounding any dividends, an investor both minimises fees and is more likely to turbocharge their overall returns.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Mackie has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m avoiding this dirt-cheap dividend penny stock!

| Jabran Khan

A dirt-cheap, dividend-paying penny stock with a vast presence sounds good on the surface. This Fool isn't convinced, however.

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

These top income stocks look dirt cheap to me. I’d buy them now

| Harvey Jones

I'm taking advantage of today's stock market weakness to load up on top value income stocks

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

Pearson shares are up 25% since the market correction! Should I buy now?

| Jabran Khan

Why have Pearson shares rallied since the market correction? This Fool looks at the educational provider in more detail and…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Recession ready! I’d buy these FTSE 100 stocks for tough times

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of his favourite options for defensive FTSE 100 stocks that he's thinking of adding to his…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Down 45%, are these UK shares no-brainer bargains right now? 

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Several top UK shares are down significantly and two companies on my list look like possible attractive buys right now.…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

I bought these 2 FTSE 100 shares two years ago. Should I now add to them?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods asks if he should add to his current holding in these two FTSE 100 shares ahead of a…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Has the Deliveroo share price bottomed?

| Paul Summers

The Deliveroo share price (LON:ROO) is down nearly 60% in 2022. Paul Summers asks whether it's now hit bargain territory.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett recently bought these 2 growth stocks. Should I join him?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods wonders if he should follow billionaire investor Warren Buffett and invest in these two exciting companies.

Read more »