Home » Investing Articles » 3 events that could cause the Lloyds share price to explode higher

3 events that could cause the Lloyds share price to explode higher

Jon Smith runs through several key events over the course of the summer that could provide a spark for the Lloyds share price.

Posted by Jon Smith Published
| More on:
Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials

Image source: Getty Images

Over the past year, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) has been through a transformation as it has come out of the pandemic. There are still several key events ahead this year that will be very important for the business and the shares. So as I mull over whether I should invest or not, here are my top three events that could cause the Lloyds share price to jump higher.

July half-year results

Currently, the half-year results for the bank are due out in the last week in July. The last snapshot we got of the business was back in April with a Q1 update. I thought the Q1 information was fairly neutral. The profit after tax of £1.2bn was down £0.2bn from the same quarter last year, but net income was up 12%.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Since Q1, the Bank of England has raised interest rates three times and inflation has continued to rise to above 9%. So in the half-year results, performance could swing either way. Consumer spending could be down as many try to save instead of spend. However, given the higher interest rates, the bank could see a large jump in revenue from holding these deposits.

If the bank is able to show a material improvement from Q1, the share price could spike higher with a greater valuation.

August Bank of England meeting

The next meeting for the central bank is due the first week of August. This is going to be key for Lloyds as interest rates could be set to rise again.

In the past five meetings, the Bank of England has increased the base rate. It now sits at 1.25%, with some analysts calling for another 0.25% hike in August. With inflation remaining high, there is some possibility of a 0.5% increase instead.

I think that the Lloyds share price will jump higher if we get a surprise 0.5% hike instead of 0.25%. The rapid increase in the rate will provide an uplift to revenue for the bank into the second half of the year. The net interest margin will rise. This is the spread between the rate charged on loans versus the rate paid on deposits.

Government intervention

In addition to some of the recent measures taken by the UK government, the Lloyds share price could benefit from further events in the near future. At the moment, it’s only speculation and rumours that an income tax cut could be around the corner. Other tax cuts or spending to help consumers could spark a rally for the bank. Why?

Lloyds is the UK’s largest retail bank. Success very much depends on the welfare of the everyday man on the street. Tax cuts would allow more disposable income for people. This could then help increase mortgage applications, new loans, higher card spending, and much more. Ultimately, if the retail client base feels more financially secure, Lloyds is in a position to benefit.

Good news due for the Lloyds share price

Over the past year, the share price has fallen by 6% and has been in the doldrums. I think there are several events over the summer that could result in a kick-start for Lloyds shares. I’m going to monitor it closely in coming weeks, with the aim of dipping my toe in the water and investing.

Should you invest £1,000 in Lloyds right now?

Before you consider Lloyds, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Lloyds wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Down 45%, are these UK shares no-brainer bargains right now? 

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Several top UK shares are down significantly and two companies on my list look like possible attractive buys right now.…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

I bought these 2 FTSE 100 shares two years ago. Should I now add to them?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods asks if he should add to his current holding in these two FTSE 100 shares ahead of a…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Has the Deliveroo share price bottomed?

| Paul Summers

The Deliveroo share price (LON:ROO) is down nearly 60% in 2022. Paul Summers asks whether it's now hit bargain territory.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett recently bought these 2 growth stocks. Should I join him?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods wonders if he should follow billionaire investor Warren Buffett and invest in these two exciting companies.

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Shares look cheap but should I invest in the stock market now?

| Michael Wood-Wilson

The stock market has fallen in the last month, but I believe that if I invest sensibly now, it could…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

How to react to a bear market as a Foolish investor

| Sam Robson

With the Nasdaq and S&P 500 officially in 'bear market' territory, and commentators believing UK markets might follow suit, what's…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 FTSE firms yielding 7.5% in a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Harvey Jones

Today's low share valuations boost the appeal of investing for income using a Stocks and Shares ISA

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Why I’d invest £1,000 in this penny stock today

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why he thinks this penny stock could move sharply higher over the next year.

Read more »