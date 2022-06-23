Home » Investing Articles » 5 FTSE 250 shares I’d scoop up for dividends

5 FTSE 250 shares I’d scoop up for dividends

This handful of FTSE 250 shares is on our writer’s watchlist for his portfolio, partly because each pays a dividend.

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

When looking for juicy dividends, there is life beyond the FTSE 100. Here are five FTSE 250 dividend shares I would consider buying for my portfolio. Dividends are never guaranteed, but all five companies pay out at the moment.

Financial services

A couple of the shares, which I have already bought this year and would still consider purchasing, are in the financial services sector.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Insurer Direct Line raised its dividend modestly last year and now has a dividend yield of 9.1%. I think the company’s strong brand can help it attract and retain customers. That could help combat the risk of lower profit margins caused by customer switching in response to new rules on renewal pricing. Direct Line’s focus on areas like home and motor insurance also attracts me. I expect demand for such lines of business to be durable, even in a recession.

I would also consider fund manager Jupiter. Its shares are down 42% over the past year. As they keep falling, I am wondering if I am missing something. Net outflows of customer funds are a concern, as they could hurt revenues and profits. But I think Jupiter’s reputation and experience could help it stop such outflows. Meanwhile, the falling share price has pushed up the yield to a very attractive 11.0%.

FTSE 250 brick maker

A number of housebuilders are in the FTSE 250 index, but I would also consider building materials companies. For example, Ibstock yields 4.4%. The company is the country’s leading brick maker by volume and also makes concrete products. It has three dozen manufacturing sites and its own clay quarries. I think that gives it a strong competitive position.

Even if house building demand slows down due to economic pressures, bricks will remain in demand for renovation projects as well as new building works. From a long-term investing perspective, I think Ibstock’s strong position will allow it to benefit from the ongoing demand for new homes.

Retailers

I would also consider buying a couple of FTSE 250 retailers for my portfolio.

The fantasy worlds specialist Games Workshop operates from its own network of shops, online, and as a wholesaler to other retailers. That wide reach allows it to build customer loyalty to some of its proprietary products, such as the Warhammer franchise. That gives it a competitive advantage I expect to endure for years.

One risk I see to the company is its concentrated manufacturing footprint. If for any reason a factory goes offline for a long time, that could hurt its revenues and profits. The shares yield 3.1%.

Another retailer I would buy for my portfolio at its current price is Dunelm. The shares have fallen 41% in the past year, pushing the dividend yield up to 4.4%. That share price fall reflects some of the risks investors see here. Consumers tightening their belts could lead to a fall in spending on homewares, meaning lower profits for Dunelm. But I think its strong balance sheet and proven retail expertise could help it continue to do well. Its shares look like a bargain to me and I have been buying them for my portfolio.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Direct Line, Dunelm and Jupiter Fund Management. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop, Ibstock, and Jupiter Fund Management. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Is Frontier Developments’ share price a brilliant bargain?

| Royston Wild

Frontier Developments' share price has risen strongly despite the current bear market. Here's why I think the games developer still…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

After the Prudential share price falls 33%, am I seeing a no-brainer buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Prudential share price was looking set for recovery in 2021. It's headed back down in 2022, and once again…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

3 top income stocks for passive investing

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods sets out three income stocks that he thinks could add value to his portfolio over the long term.

Read more »

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing Articles

Down a third, is the Rolls-Royce share price now a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers whether there is a buying opportunity for his portfolio because of the falling Rolls-Royce share price.

Read more »

Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Investing Articles

Do UK penny shares offer the best investment opportunities now?

| Kevin Godbold

Here's why the term 'penny shares' could keep me out of some of the most promising small-company stock opportunities on…

Read more »

Three generation happy family walking outdoors in park
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £500 a month to achieve a £10,000 passive income per annum

| Michael Wood-Wilson

There’s a treasure trove of shares out there and some could reward a long-term investor like me with a good…

Read more »

Active senior woman with dog on a walk in a beautiful autumn nature.
Investing Articles

How a stock market correction could help you retire years early

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer does not think a stock market correction needs to hurt his retirement planning. In fact, he reckons it…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

Down 44%, Scottish Mortgage shares are finally tempting me!

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares have followed growth and tech stocks on a steep decline this year. But I think the investment…

Read more »