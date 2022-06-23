Home » Investing Articles » 3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy during this bear market?

3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy during this bear market?

I’m hunting for the best-value FTSE 100 stocks following the recent market correction. Are these UK blue-chip shares now too cheap to ignore?

Posted by Royston Wild Published
| More on:
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

These FTSE 100 stocks have fallen sharply in value during this bear market. Are they now too cheap for me to miss?

J Sainsbury

Supermarkets like J Sainsbury (LSE: SBRY) could theoretically stand to gain as living costs soar. In this environment, people can be expected to eat at home more to save cash.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

I won’t be buying Sainsbury’s shares during this bear market though. I’m worried about the business losing customers to the value chains in large numbers. In this scenario, profits could tank if revenues slump and it cuts prices to win back shoppers.

Latest Kantar Worldpanel data shows sales at Aldi and Lidl rose 7.9% and 9.5% respectively in the 12 weeks to 12 June. As a result, their market shares continued to rise while J Sainsbury’s slipped (down 0.3% year-on-year).

Therefore, I’m not tempted by its 6% forward dividend yield and price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 10 times. The pressure of rising competition in the near-term and beyond make Sainsbury’s a risk too risky, I feel.

Coca-Cola HBC

On the other hand, I’d happily increase my holdings in Coca-Cola HBC (LSE: CCH). The soft drinks bottler has sunk in value in 2022, reflecting the impact the war is having in its Ukraine and Russia markets.

Yet I’m still considering upping my stake, despite the ongoing problem. This is because its current P/E ratio of around 16 times sits well below its historical average above 20-21 times. Recent price weakness now more than reflects the near-term trouble it faces.

I first bought Coca-Cola HBC shares because of the exceptional brand strength of the drinks it bottles. Labels such as Coke, Fanta and Sprite are staples of shopping baskets and this gives the company excellent long-term earnings visibility.

And I’m backing the business to get back delivering solid earnings growth once the current crisis subsides. It also has exceptional exposure to fast-growing emerging economies. Furthermore, it should also benefit from ongoing product development from The Coca-Cola Company in areas like low calorie beverages and fitness drinks.

Barclays

Barclays’ (LSE: BARC) North American operations helps take the sting out of the bleak UK economic outlook on the firm. It could also lead to robust long-term profits growth.

What’s more, Barclays offers excellent bang for my buck following recent share price falls. It trades on a forward P/E ratio of 5.5 times, while its dividend yield sits at 4.8%. The question is whether this sort of all-round value makes it worth taking a risk on.

It’s my opinion the dangers created by Britain’s flagging economy make Barclays an unattractive dip-buy today. Last week, the Financial Conduct Authority called on banks to provide better support for struggling customers and to “only charge them fees which are fair and that cover the firm’s costs”.

The pressure for banks to act in this way is likely to grow as the cost of living crisis worsens. It could persist for Barclays beyond 2022 too, resulting in a prolonged period of weak revenues and high loan impairments. So I’d rather spend my hard-earned cash on other stocks.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Why I’m buying UK shares to try and retire in comfort!

| Royston Wild

I've been buying UK shares during the recent bear market. I think it could help me build a retirement nest…

Read more »

Piggy bank being carried by balloon
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant shares to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

Soaring prices mean I need to think more carefully about buying inflation-resistant UK shares. I think these two could thrive…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 shares I’ve bought during the market correction!

| Royston Wild

Stock market corrections provide opportunities to buy top-quality stocks for very little money. I think these cheap FTSE 100 shares…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5,000 in FTSE 100 shares to earn passive income for life

| Harshil Patel

FTSE 100 shares come in many styles and sizes. From defensive to cyclical, value to growth, it can be a…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

Dividend stocks are holding up well at the moment. Here are 3 to buy right now

| Stephen Wright

As investors look for stability in a volatile market, dividend stocks are proving popular. Here are three that are catching…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how Arrival shares could double my money!

| John Choong

Arrival shares have been battered since its IPO. The stock is down 95% down from its all-time-high. So, here's how…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Legal & General shares now yield 8% and look too cheap to ignore

| Harvey Jones

Legal & General shares haven't delivered much growth for years, but just look at that dividend.

Read more »

Portrait of worried woman standing beside window
Investing Articles

The Royal Mail share price is down 48%! Will it recover?

| Charlie Carman

The Royal Mail share price has taken a beating in 2022, leading to the company's demotion from the FTSE 100.…

Read more »