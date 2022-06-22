Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy this FTSE 250 renewable energy stock?

Should I buy this FTSE 250 renewable energy stock?

With the rise in renewable energy directives, Jabran Khan delves deeper into this FTSE 250 stock to see if it could be a good stock to buy.

Posted by Jabran Khan Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

With the rise in directives from governments to cut carbon footprints, FTSE 250 incumbent Drax Group (LSE:DRX) is one of a number of renewable energy stocks on my radar. Let’s take a closer look at it to help me decide if I would add the shares to my holdings.

Renewable power generation

As a quick reminder, Drax Group is a UK-based business involved in renewable power generation and selling this electricity to businesses. It has four assets in the UK and also has a global bio energy supply business with facilities across the US and Canada with customers in Europe and Asia.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

So what’s been happening with the Drax share price? Well, as I write, the shares are trading for 664p. At this time last year, the shares were trading for 442p, which is a 50% increase over a 12-month period.

Risks involved

Firstly, the capital outlay and investment needed to ensure successful operations and energy production is significant. Drax has pumped billions into its technology and infrastructure already. With any investment there is a risk it may not pay off. Furthermore, although renewable energy is rising in popularity, there is no surefire method or practise that is accepted. Drax could be investing in the wrong things.

Another issue I have is Drax’s current strategy and biomass pellet business. Drax has invested billions into the, biomass pellet arm of the business, which it sells throughout the world. There is a risk that these pellets could be reclassified. If this were to happen, there could be a negative effect on its green credentials, as well as its balance sheet.

A FTSE 250 stock I’d buy

There is lots to like about Drax, in my opinion. Firstly, the state of the current energy market, has shone a new light on firms like Drax that provide renewable alternatives. I believe energy is a defensive sector. After all, everyone needs power to be able to run homes and businesses. Drax has defensive aspects. I would go further and say Drax has the potential to become a renewable energy leader in the coming years.

Next, Drax shares look good value for money at current levels on a price-to-earnings ratio of just seven. The shares also pay a dividend, which would boost my passive income stream. Drax shares currently yield close to 3%. This is just above the FTSE 250 average dividend yield. It is worth noting that dividends can be cancelled at any time.

So what about recent performance? Well, Drax has a good record of consistently recording revenue and profit growth in recent years. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, however. Aside from 2020, which was affected by the pandemic, Drax has grown revenue and profit year on year since 2018. The rising popularity of renewable energy alternatives could mean this upward trajectory of performance growth could continue.

I would add Drax shares to my holdings and keep a hold of them for the long term, which is a core part of my investment strategy. I believe the rewards outweigh the risks currently.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s how Arrival shares could double my money!

| John Choong

Arrival shares have been battered since its IPO. The stock is down 95% down from its all-time-high. So, here's how…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Legal & General shares now yield 8% and look too cheap to ignore

| Harvey Jones

Legal & General shares haven't delivered much growth for years, but just look at that dividend.

Read more »

Portrait of worried woman standing beside window
Investing Articles

The Royal Mail share price is down 48%! Will it recover?

| Charlie Carman

The Royal Mail share price has taken a beating in 2022, leading to the company's demotion from the FTSE 100.…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

This FTSE AIM stock is down 40% in 12 months. Should I buy it now?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool looks into a FTSE AIM stock that pays a dividend and looks good value for money at current…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

At 43p, is the Lloyds share price a bargain after the latest market crash? 

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Constant small market crashes means I can buy stocks for cheap. Currently, Lloyds shares look mouthwatering. But is it a…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

I’m up 45% with NIO stock! Should I keep buying?

| Dr. James Fox

NIO stock has surged over the past months despite negative economic data and a global markets sell-off. So, should I…

Read more »

A brown bear sitting on a rock
Investing Articles

Could this bear market be a once-in-a-generation opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

With stocks officially in bear market territory, could this be a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our author to buy quality businesses…

Read more »

Cineworld cinema
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares to buy after 50% falls?

| Alan Oscroft

Falling stock markets mean cheap shares, right? It's still very important to focus on valuation, and look to the future…

Read more »