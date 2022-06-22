More on Investing Articles

Legal & General shares now yield 8% and look too cheap to ignore

| Harvey Jones

Legal & General shares haven't delivered much growth for years, but just look at that dividend.

The Royal Mail share price is down 48%! Will it recover?

| Charlie Carman

The Royal Mail share price has taken a beating in 2022, leading to the company's demotion from the FTSE 100.…

Should I buy this FTSE 250 renewable energy stock?

| Jabran Khan

With the rise in renewable energy directives, Jabran Khan delves deeper into this FTSE 250 stock to see if it…

This FTSE AIM stock is down 40% in 12 months. Should I buy it now?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool looks into a FTSE AIM stock that pays a dividend and looks good value for money at current…

At 43p, is the Lloyds share price a bargain after the latest market crash? 

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Constant small market crashes means I can buy stocks for cheap. Currently, Lloyds shares look mouthwatering. But is it a…

I’m up 45% with NIO stock! Should I keep buying?

| Dr. James Fox

NIO stock has surged over the past months despite negative economic data and a global markets sell-off. So, should I…

Could this bear market be a once-in-a-generation opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

With stocks officially in bear market territory, could this be a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our author to buy quality businesses…

3 cheap shares to buy after 50% falls?

| Alan Oscroft

Falling stock markets mean cheap shares, right? It's still very important to focus on valuation, and look to the future…

