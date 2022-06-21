Home » Investing Articles » Which are better, Dividend Aristocrats or Heroes?

Which are better, Dividend Aristocrats or Heroes?

Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Heroes are two different classifications, in different countries, to help investors find great long-term income stocks.

Posted by Alan Oscroft Published
A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors who are anything like me want reliable, progressive dividends, with confidence that they’ll perform for decades. I’ve been examining two classifications to help me find exactly that: Dividend Heroes and Dividend Aristocrats.

One is focused on UK-listed investment companies, the other on S&P 500 dividend stocks in the USA.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Dividend Heroes

The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has listed all UK investment trusts that have raised their dividends every year for at least 20 years. Some of them have done so for more than 50 years now.

There are 17 in the Dividend Heroes list, and these five offer the biggest yields:

Dividend HeroDividend
yield		Years of
raises		5Y SP
change		AIC sector
abrdn Equity Income6.41%21-24%UK Equity Income
Merchants Trust5.06%39+12%UK Equity Income
City of London4.97%55-8.9%UK Equity Income
JPMorgan Claverhouse4.91%49-3.4%UK Equity Income
Value and Indexed Property Income4.75%34-5.2%Property – UK Commercial
Sources: Association of Investment Companies, Yahoo!

Unsurprisingly, most are in the UK Equity Income sector. There are other Dividend Heroes that target growth too, while still maintaining progressive dividends but on lower yields.

I’m surprised to see a commercial property trust in the list, offering a solid 4.7% dividend yield, which it has lifted for 34 consecutive years. Perhaps there’s a contrarian investment angle here.

Dividend Aristocrats

Across the Atlantic, Dividend Aristocrats are companies on the S&P 500 that have lifted their dividends for at least 25 straight years.

This year, 64 companies made the cut. Here are the five biggest yields:

Dividend AristocratDividend
yield		Years of
raises		5Y SP
change		S&P 500
sector
Franklin Resources4.98%40-47%Financials
International Business Machines4.89%26-7.9%Information technology
Walgreens Boots Alliance4.86%46-48%Consumer staples
3M Company4.59%63-39%Industrials
Realty Income Corporation4.58%27+20%Real Estate
Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices, Yahoo!

There are plenty bubbling below the top five which also look interesting. So I might take a dive into those another time.

Again, there’s a real estate company in the top five. Maybe it really is time to have a closer look at property-related stocks.

It’s also interesting to see Franklin Resources top the list. It’s a global investment company, fitting in nicely with the AIC’s list of UK Dividend Heroes.

So which is better?

I can’t see any stocks there that I wouldn’t be happy to hold. I didn’t expect the generally poor five-year share price performances across both sets of stocks, mind. Over the long term, I’d expect share prices to rise in line with dividend yields.

But it seems to fit with the rise of the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 over the past five years, as investors have apparently been on a growth stock binge. Now were seeing corrections, could we be in for a period of renewed interest in dividend income?

Either way, I can’t help thinking that an international investment portfolio spread across these top Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Heroes would be nicely balanced and could reward investors well for decades.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Alan Oscroft has positions in City of London Inv Trust. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

How I’ll invest £1,000 in penny stocks in July!

| Andrew Woods

Although riskier, penny stocks can bring unprecedented growth to a portfolio. Could my £1,000 be well-spent on two such stocks?

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down FTSE 250 recovery stocks I’m buying with £2,000

| Andrew Woods

As international travel returns, Andrew Woods considers these two battered FTSE 250 stocks and their opportunities for long-term growth.

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

My top growth stocks to buy after the Nasdaq correction!

| Dr. James Fox

I’m looking at growth stocks after the Nasdaq and global markets sell-off. The index is down 7% over the last…

Read more »

Woman back at home after shopping groceries
Investing Articles

An unloved FTSE 100 blue-chip stock to buy and hold for decades

| Andrew Mackie

As this blue-chip stock trades at levels seen during the Covid crash, Andrew Mackie believes it’s significantly undervalued.

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Why I think income shares are best even as interest rates increase

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out why income shares should offer him a better risk/reward ratio than alternative options at the moment.

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant FTSE 100 stocks to buy in the current bear market

| Stuart Blair

A large number of FTSE 100 stocks have struggled recently, due to inflationary fears. Here are two I see as…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Tesla shares are down 45%: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

Tesla shares have been hammered by rising inflation and interest rates, falling 45% year to date. This Fool assesses whether…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

Stock market correction 2022: a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get rich?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

While frustrating, the stock market correction we're seeing today could be a rare opportunity for long-term investors.

Read more »