Home » Investing Articles » Should I invest in BT shares now?

Should I invest in BT shares now?

I’m weighing up whether a dividend yield above 4% makes BT shares a decent buy for my long-term diversified portfolio.

Posted by Kevin Godbold Published
| More on:
The BT Tower looming above London's skyline

Image: BT Group

I’m looking for new investments following the recent stock market falls. And I’m considering picking up a few BT  (LSE: BT.A) shares. 

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

But will the communications company be a good pick? Or am I just attracted to the firm because of its well-known name and its long history?

Declining earnings

With the share price near 190p, there’s no question about the stock being lower than it was. In early 2016 it was above 480p. But there was a long and sustained fall to just below 100p by the end of 2020 followed by some recovery in the price. A year ago it was around 200p — just above today’s level.

It’s reasonable to assume there’s been a bit of trouble in the business over the past few years. And the main driver of the multi-year decline in the stock has been falling earnings. Year after year earnings slipped. And the shareholder dividend has been a casualty along the way as well. In 2017, for example, the dividend was 15.4p per share. But in the current trading year to March 2023, City analysts expect the firm to pay just 7.8p per share.

Unfortunately, BT fails one of my basic requirements when selecting stock investments. I like to see a strong and stable record of trading and financial outcomes. And often that’s expressed in gradual annual rises in revenue, cash flow, earnings and shareholder dividends. But those measures have been declining in many cases. With cash flow at best returning to where it was a few years ago.

Nevertheless, history is not the most essential factor. What’s really important is what will happen next. And BT has some evidence that its business has started to improve. For example, analysts expect modest increases in revenue and the dividend in the current trading year and again in the year after that to March 2024. However, it’s possible for any business to miss its estimates because of operational challenges and other factors.

Investing for the future

In March with the full-year results report, chief executive Philip Jansen delivered an upbeat assessment of BT’s prospects. He said the economic outlook “remains challenging”. But the company is investing for the future and he’s “confident” BT is “on the right track”.

Although it has been trading with lacklustre profit margins and low returns on equity and capital, one bright spot is the dividend yield. The company skipped its dividend altogether in the pandemic year. But regular payments are on the cards again now. And the dividend yield is running at just over 4%. However, analysts expect BT to struggle again with earnings ahead and forecast a mid-single-digit decline for the trading year to March 2024.

It doesn’t display the high-quality indicators I aim for with my investments. But perhaps that’s unsurprising given the tough economic environment right now. And I believe there’s a fair chance the company will manage to maintain its dividend payments in the years ahead. That’s because the business provides a service I’d consider to be essential for many. But there’s a lot of debt on the balance sheet that could become problematic if we see a fierce contraction in economic activity. On balance, though, I’d be tempted to research BT now for my diversified long-term portfolio. 

Should you invest £1,000 in BT right now?

Before you consider BT, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and BT wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

Here’s why the easyJet share price is crashing

| John Choong

Travel stocks should be doing better as the industry makes a comeback. However, the easyJet share price is crashing. So,…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

How I’d use a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to generate a four-figure income

| Christopher Ruane

Could our writer boost his passive income streams investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? He thinks so --…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Lunch with Warren Buffett cost $19m. This advice is free!

| Cliff D'Arcy

One wealthy person has paid $19m to enjoy lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett. We mere mortals can't afford this,…

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Investing Articles

What does the Bitcoin crash mean for Argo Blockchain shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through how the fall in the price of Bitcoin is having a negative drag on Argo Blockchain…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Where am I sheltering from this stock market crash?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Six months into 2022 and the stock market crash has slashed US share prices by almost a quarter. But I've…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

1 cheap UK tech stock to buy for passive income

| Charlie Carman

This FTSE 100 stock has consistently raised its dividends for 26 years in a row, making it a good pick…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

This penny stock is primed for growth and at its cheapest in 5 years!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool looks into a penny stock in a booming industry and explains why he would be happy to buy.

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

1 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 growth stock to buy and hold!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into a FTSE 100 growth stock and the shares currently look good value for money too.

Read more »