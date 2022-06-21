Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Lloyds shares for passive income?

Should I buy Lloyds shares for passive income?

Is Lloyds a great stock to buy to boost my dividend income? Here are the pros and cons of investing in the FTSE 100 bank.

Posted by Royston Wild Published
| More on:
Middle age senior woman sitting at the table at home working using computer laptop clueless and confused expression with arms and hands raised.

Image source: Getty Images

The Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) share price is taking a battering. A stream of poor economic data and downwardly-revised UK growth forecasts are smacking appetite for the banking share.

The outlook for Lloyds in 2022 — and 2023, if OECD forecasts of no growth are to be believed — is quite grim. But, as a long-term investor, should I be looking to exploit recent weakness by buying the bank on the cheap?

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Lloyds’ sinking share price has driven its dividend yield through the roof. And as someone who invests for passive income I’ve sat up and taken notice. The bank’s yield now sits at 5.5%, way above the FTSE 100 average of 3.9%.

Rising rates to boost Lloyds

What’s more, recent share price weakness means the Footsie bank now trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.8 times. Lloyds fans would argue that this makes it too cheap to miss. And particularly so as interest rates rapidly rise, boosting the margins it makes on its lending activities.

Claudia Nelson, senior director of banks at Fitch Ratings, notes: “Major UK banks [will] benefit most from rising interest rates given their large market share in current account deposits.” And Lloyds is one of these big players that stand to gain enormously.

The Bank of England (BoE) has upped interest rates for five consecutive months in response to curb soaring inflation. Calls for more aggressive action are growing as well. This week, key policymaker Catherine Mann called for “a more robust policy move” as the falling pound worsens the scale of price rises.

Mann isn’t the only one calling for more aggressive interest rate hikes either. It’s why analysts at ING Bank think rates — which currently sit at 13-year highs of 1.25% — will rise an extra half a percentage point in August.

Mortgage arrears soar

Having said that, the risks to Lloyds’ profits and its share price are colossal despite the benefit of rising interest rates.

The UK economy is sinking as inflationary pressures spectacularly grow. Worryingly, the BoE again cut its growth forecasts and now thinks GDP will shrink 0.3% in Q2.

As a potential investor I worry about sagging bank revenues and an explosion of bad loans as Britain toils. I’m particularly concerned for Lloyds, given its position as the country’s largest mortgage lender. Home loan arrears have recently spiked to their highest in 12 years.

A dangerous pick for passive income?

Lloyds’ cheap share price reflects these growing near-term threats. It also reflects its uncertain future once the cost of living crisis eventually passes. The rising popularity of challenger banks is another threat to established operators like this. So is the long-term economic impact of Brexit on the UK economy and, consequently, on bank income.

That 5%+ dividend yield that it offers certainly looks appetising right now. But I’m not tempted to buy into the business today. The key to enjoying a steady passive income is to own shares that can pay decent dividends over the long haul. I’m not sure Lloyds will have the financial firepower to do this as the decade progresses.

Should you invest £1,000 in Lloyds right now?

Before you consider Lloyds, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Lloyds wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

Here’s why the easyJet share price is crashing

| John Choong

Travel stocks should be doing better as the industry makes a comeback. However, the easyJet share price is crashing. So,…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

How I’d use a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to generate a four-figure income

| Christopher Ruane

Could our writer boost his passive income streams investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? He thinks so --…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Lunch with Warren Buffett cost $19m. This advice is free!

| Cliff D'Arcy

One wealthy person has paid $19m to enjoy lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett. We mere mortals can't afford this,…

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Investing Articles

What does the Bitcoin crash mean for Argo Blockchain shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through how the fall in the price of Bitcoin is having a negative drag on Argo Blockchain…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Where am I sheltering from this stock market crash?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Six months into 2022 and the stock market crash has slashed US share prices by almost a quarter. But I've…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

1 cheap UK tech stock to buy for passive income

| Charlie Carman

This FTSE 100 stock has consistently raised its dividends for 26 years in a row, making it a good pick…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

This penny stock is primed for growth and at its cheapest in 5 years!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool looks into a penny stock in a booming industry and explains why he would be happy to buy.

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

1 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 growth stock to buy and hold!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into a FTSE 100 growth stock and the shares currently look good value for money too.

Read more »