Home » Investing Articles » 2 defensive small-cap stocks to buy right now!

2 defensive small-cap stocks to buy right now!

These small-cap stocks could perform strongly as the economy worsens. Here’s why I think they could protect my wealth in the short-to-medium term.

Posted by Royston Wild Published
| More on:
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

Small-cap stocks can be very unpopular when times get tough. It is thought they are less well-equipped than larger, financially-stronger companies to come through at the end of the troubles.

This means a lot of top stocks are unfairly overlooked. There are plenty of top small-cap stocks I think could thrive, even as recessionary threats grow. Here are two I’m thinking of buying right now.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Residential Secure Income REIT

Earnings at Residential Secure Income REIT (LSE: RESI) are likely to remain rock-solid even as the economy sinks. Having a roof over our heads is one of life’s non-negotiable, whatever happens.

Owning property stocks is also a good idea during this period of high inflation. This is because the rents they can charge tend to increase along with broader prices.

Rents at Residential Secure Income could also rise spectacularly as homebuyer affordability comes under pressure, boosting demand for rental properties even further. Data from estate agent Hamptons shows that recent interest rate rises mean renting a property is now cheaper than buying. That’s despite average rents in the UK continuing to rise at double-digit percentages.

Hamptons estimates that each further 0.25% rise in the base rate will increase the cost of buying over renting by £41 a month too. Projections are based on a typical first-time buyer with a 10% deposit, it says.

Commercial landlords like Residential Secure Income are always vulnerable to possible changes in industry regulations. Profits could be hit if, say, new regulations drive up the cost of property maintenance.

However, it’s my opinion that the safe-haven qualities of this particular stock outweigh the risks of tighter regulations. I’d also buy it because of its chunky 5% dividend yield.

Begbies Traynor Group

Worsening economic conditions also make Begbies Traynor Group (LSE: BEG) an attractive stock to buy today.

Tragically, the number of businesses experiencing significant financial distress increases when times get tough. Latest data from accounting firm Mazars shows the number of corporate insolvencies rose by almost a third in the last three months, to around 6,000.

The rate at which companies are hitting the wall is accelerating sharply too. Mazars says that 1,817 filed for insolvency in May. This was up 79% year-on-year.

I expect trading at companies like Begbies Traynor to improve considerably as inflationary pressures rise. This particular small-cap is an insolvency practitioner and provider of other services to distressed companies.

Demand for its expertise is already soaring, boosted by the contribution of ongoing acquisition activity. Latest financials showed adjusted pre-tax profits up around 55% in the 12 months to April.

Of course, revenues at Begbies Traynor could dry up when economic conditions improve. But in these uncertain times I still think buying this safe-haven stock is a good idea to help protect my portfolio.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

How I’ll invest £1,000 in penny stocks in July!

| Andrew Woods

Although riskier, penny stocks can bring unprecedented growth to a portfolio. Could my £1,000 be well-spent on two such stocks?

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down FTSE 250 recovery stocks I’m buying with £2,000

| Andrew Woods

As international travel returns, Andrew Woods considers these two battered FTSE 250 stocks and their opportunities for long-term growth.

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

My top growth stocks to buy after the Nasdaq correction!

| Dr. James Fox

I’m looking at growth stocks after the Nasdaq and global markets sell-off. The index is down 7% over the last…

Read more »

Woman back at home after shopping groceries
Investing Articles

An unloved FTSE 100 blue-chip stock to buy and hold for decades

| Andrew Mackie

As this blue-chip stock trades at levels seen during the Covid crash, Andrew Mackie believes it’s significantly undervalued.

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Why I think income shares are best even as interest rates increase

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out why income shares should offer him a better risk/reward ratio than alternative options at the moment.

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant FTSE 100 stocks to buy in the current bear market

| Stuart Blair

A large number of FTSE 100 stocks have struggled recently, due to inflationary fears. Here are two I see as…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

Which are better, Dividend Aristocrats or Heroes?

| Alan Oscroft

Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Heroes are two different classifications, in different countries, to help investors find great long-term income stocks.

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Tesla shares are down 45%: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

Tesla shares have been hammered by rising inflation and interest rates, falling 45% year to date. This Fool assesses whether…

Read more »