Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Jersey Oil & Gas shares after Sunak’s tax breaks?

Should I buy Jersey Oil & Gas shares after Sunak’s tax breaks?

Jersey Oil & Gas shares have gained considerably in recent months. But is this hydrocarbons newcomer right for my portfolio?

Posted by Dr. James Fox Published
| More on:
Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.

Image source: Getty Images

Jersey Oil & Gas (LSE:JOG) shares have soared over the past year. In fact, the stock is up 64% over the past 12 months.

The company recently received a bit of a boost after the UK government offered oil companies a tax break.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

What does the company do?

Jersey Oil & Gas is a fast-growing, upstream oil and gas company focussed on the North Sea. The company is active in the development of the Greater Buchan Area — a major new area hub development in the Central North Sea.

According to Jersey Oil & Gas, the area benefits from 172m barrels of recoverable oil that are located within the Buchan oil field, Verbier, and J2 oil discoveries. It contends that there is additional significant exploration potential across the acreage.

Jersey Oil & Gas has a market capitalisation of just £81m, so that could explain why you may have not heard about it before.

Performance

The company is yet to produce any revenue as it has not started producing oil to date.

The firm registered a loss of £4.2m in 2021, and £2.8m in 2020. So clearly this oil and gas newcomer is valued according to its capacity to generate future revenues.

Prospects

In late April, Jersey Oil & Gas said its Greater Buchan Area farm-out is generating widespread interest. The company is actively engaged with multiple operating firms regarding the area. Jersey Oil & Gas said it was assessing development plans to assist the planned farm-out.

The company will also hope that oil prices remain high as future profitability will depend on it. Oil companies are currently registering record profits as benchmark crudes sit well above $100 a barrel level.

Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that global oil demand will reach new highs in 2023. The watchdog said that demand would likely hit 101.6m barrels per day in 2023.

This would be good news for Jersey Oil & Gas, although it seems unlikely that production could start that early. It’s worth highlighting that the firm would only be a small player in the industry.

Sunak’s tax break

One bonus for Jersey Oil & Gas is Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s recent tax break.

With the windfall tax announcement, the chancellor stipulated that oil and gas companies could offset considerable investment costs against tax.

The initiative offers 91p of tax savings for every £1 of investment made by companies. The UK government is looking to boost supply amid rising oil prices and increasing competition with Russia. Britain became a net importer in the early 2000s.

Sunak’s move is considered a powerful incentive for investment, especially for projects teetering on the edge of approval or rejection. Jersey Oil & Gas’s planned projects will likely look more attractive in the current investment climate.

Should I buy Jersey Oil & Gas shares?

So, should I buy Jersey Oil & Gas? Firstly, investments in commodities can be risky, and this is no different. Jersey Oil & Gas will also have higher recovery costs than some other operators as it focuses on more mature assets. This means it may be more susceptible to oil price fluctuations.

But equally, if we’re looking at higher oil prices for longer, it could be a good move. I’m not investing right now, but I’ll be putting this one on my watchlist.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

 

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Business people shaking hands
Investing Articles

Can the FTSE 100’s survivors withstand the next recession?

| Charlie Carman

As the UK economy shrinks, our writer looks for quality in the FTSE 100 shares consistently listed in the index…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

The battle of the defence stocks

| Peter McMullan

With continuing tensions globally, this Fool takes a closer look at the British stocks that could benefit from higher spending…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

5 reasons why Halma might be the best FTSE 100 stock to buy right now

| Stephen Wright

Halma has an impressive business and a growing dividend. Our author thinks that Halma shares might be the best stock…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I bought this 4% dividend yielding stock to boost my passive income stream!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool explains why he purchased shares in a REIT to boost his passive income.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

My Stocks & Shares ISA has slumped. Here’s why I’m loving it

| Alan Oscroft

I've invested through a number of stock market downturns, and in 2022 my Stocks and Shares ISA is dipping again.…

Read more »

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d look to earn £50 a week with dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

With a weekly passive income target of £50, our writer explains how he would start investing in dividend shares.

Read more »

Happy retired couple on a yacht
Investing Articles

Can the Carnival share price recover from an all-time-low?

| John Choong

The Carnival share price is trading near its all-time-low. So, will the stock rally or sink further when it reports…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

Down 64%, is the battered Ferrexpo share price now a buy?

| Andrew Woods

Is the firm's steely determination a clue that it will continue its work despite nearby conflicts?

Read more »