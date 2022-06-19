Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap FTSE 250 dividend stocks to buy!

2 cheap FTSE 250 dividend stocks to buy!

I think stock market volatility provides a great opportunity to nab a bargain. So I’ve been searching for the best FTSE 250 dividend stocks to buy in recent days.

Posted by Royston Wild Published
| More on:
Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer

Image source: Getty Images

I think these FTSE 250 dividend stocks could help me make extra cash. Let’s dive straight in and take a look.

Bank of Georgia Group

Price: £15 per share
Dividend yield: 8.7%

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Bank of Georgia (LSE: BGEO) could be in for a rough time in the near term as the global economy splutters. And this particular bank could be viewed as more risky than other banking shares too.

This is on account of how important a strong Russian economy is to Georgia. Right now, the slapping of sanctions on Moscow represents a significant indirect risk to cyclical shares like Bank of Georgia.

However, it’s my opinion that the dangers facing the bank are more than reflected in its low valuation. Today, it trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 3.3 times. This is massively lower than the multiples of 7 times and 9 times UK-focused Lloyds and NatWest trade on respectively, for example.

I’d certainly rather buy Bank of Georgia than those FTSE 100 banks. Britain’s economy is facing increased headwinds and the The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), for example, is predicting zero growth for 2023.

I also think the Georgian banking market provides better long-term opportunities than the UK. Financial product penetration in the Eurasian nation is super low. And it looks set to grow strongly from this low base as personal wealth levels sharply rise.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group

Price: 135.8p per share
Dividend yield: 5.2%

Increasing my exposure to green energy has been an aim of mine for some time. So following recent market volatility, I decided to invest in renewable energy stock The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE: TRIG).

I chose this energy producer because it has added strength through various levels of diversification. Its portfolio comprises solar, wind and battery storage assets. It therefore offers me protection if one form of renewable energy becomes less profitable. I also like the fact its assets are spread out across Europe. This means profits aren’t vulnerable to adverse conditions in one or two regions.

The problem with investing in renewable energy stocks is the expensive nature of their operations. Keeping turbines and photovoltaic panels in tip-top condition can cost a lot of money, and especially as extreme weather events become more regular.

Still, I believe the potential rewards of owning TRIG shares as demand for green energy rockets offsets the risk that high costs pose to returns. The International Agency thinks wind energy generation will need to rise 18% a year between now and 2030 under current net zero targets.

In fact, I’m thinking of adding more TRIG shares to my portfolio given the cheapness of its shares today. As well as offering a huge dividend yield the business trades on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.5. Any reading below 1 suggests a stock is undervalued.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares sell for pennies. Should I buy more?

| Christopher Ruane

As Rolls-Royce shares continue to trade for pennies, our writer examines the case for increasing his holding.

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

A 22% yielding dividend stock to buy for passive income

| Stuart Blair

Dividend stocks are increasing in popularity due to inflationary pressures. Here's a US-listed one with a yield of over 20%!

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down 85%, here’s an unbelievably cheap UK share to buy

| Stuart Blair

The stock market has not made pretty viewing in the past few months. Here's a UK share, down 85%, which…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

5 top tips for a lifetime of passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Our shaky economic outlook right now is strengthening my focus on maintaining a long-term, passive income investment strategy.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

I’d follow Peter Lynch’s advice and buy this bargain growth stock

| Stuart Blair

Peter Lynch has managed to establish himself as a superstar investor. Therefore, I'm following his advice and buying this growth…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy as the economy sinks

| Royston Wild

I think the FTSE 100 remains a great place for me to invest my capital. That's even though the economic…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

FTSE earnings preview: Berkeley, DS Smith, Safestore

| John Choong

A company's earnings can indicate whether it's doing well. So, here are this week's biggest FTSE firms reporting results, and…

Read more »

Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash in 2022?

| Alan Oscroft

In these days of increasing fear, with doom-mongers banging on about a stock market crash almost every day, those with…

Read more »