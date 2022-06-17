Home » Investing Articles » With the State Pension rising, NOW is the time for me to buy great UK growth shares

With the State Pension rising, NOW is the time for me to buy great UK growth shares

As the qualifying age for the State Pension rises earlier than expected, Paul Summers is more committed than ever to finding top growth shares.

Posted by Paul Summers Published
Mature people enjoying time together during road trip

Image source: Getty Images

As someone in my early 40s, I’m not planning on retiring any time soon. That’s why I’m more concerned with buying growth shares over income-generating stocks (although I do still own a few of the latter). This has become even more important after The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) confirmed the qualifying age for a State Pension is to rise earlier than originally planned.

Wait – the age limit is rising?!

In just four years — 2026 — the age at which one can access the State Pension will move from 66 to 67. The original plan from then was for the minimum age to rise to 68 between 2044 and 2046. However, the latter change has now been brought forward by no less than seven years. The increase to 68 will now be accomplished between 2037 and 2039.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

For me, this news has merely served as a reminder that it’s best not to rely wholly on the government to prop me up in my golden years. If plans can be changed once, they can be changed again. A lot of people could end up working far longer than they thought or wished.

I don’t plan to be one of them. Instead, I’m compelled to keep investing in the best growth stocks I can find in the hope of steadily accumulating my capital and possibly retiring ‘early’.

What does a great growth share look like?

I reckon there are a few general characteristics that most great growth shares possess.

Somewhat obviously, there should be a pathway to increasing revenue and profits. What exciting new products or services are on the horizon and will demand for them keep rising? Is there a part of the world that looks like being a lucrative new market? Since nothing comes free, I’m also looking for robust finances. Lots of debt? No, thank you.

Above all, I search for quality operators with leading positions in niche markets. If they don’t have an edge on the competition, why buy the stock?

Taking the above into account, I’m currently running the rule on life-saving tech firm Halma, fantasy figurine-maker Games Workshop and audio equipment business Focusrite.

Risks to consider

Naturally, all investment contains risk. This is particularly the case with growth shares since these often trade at high valuations. Indeed, 2022 has already shown what can happen when investors lose sight of what is a reasonable price to pay, especially if that company is still to generate profits.

Beyond only buying stocks at fair prices, I’m making a point of not keeping my eggs in one basket. A decent amount of diversification is essential if I’m to build a retirement point without tearing my hair out in the process. Hence, this is why I also own a few investment trusts and funds.

Now is the time for me to buy

All that said, I reckon the biggest risk here is to avoid/forget about retirement planning and, consequently, not buy anything at all. This is especially true now as the current market headwinds offer a great opportunity to snap up shares I intend to hold for years.

News that the age of the State Pension is to rise earlier than expected isn’t ideal. But, with a bit of luck, it won’t matter all that much to me anyway.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Focusrite, Games Workshop, and Halma. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here’s why Scottish Mortgage shares fell 8% yesterday

| Dylan Hood

Scottish Mortgage shares fell another 8% yesterday. This Fool takes a look why and assesses if now is the time…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Should I buy this 8% dividend stock for passive income?

| Roland Head

This FTSE 100 share boasts a tempting 8% yield and has plenty of cash. Can it provide a safe passive…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 stocks offering 7% dividend yields that I’d buy for passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

When share prices go down, the dividend yields normally go up. I'm looking at two stocks offering great passive income…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Why buying Lloyds Bank shares at under 50p offers value, growth and long-term financial well-being

| Luke Reddy

Why cost-cutting and rising interest rates aren't the only reasons it makes sense for me to add more Lloyds Bank…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

2 recession stocks I’d buy if the UK hits trouble

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through two of his favourite defensive recession stocks that he thinks could help him if things turn…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s 2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy today!

| Charlie Keough

With economic conditions continuing to worsen, many stocks have suffered in 2022. Here, our writer looks at two FTSE 100…

Read more »

Aircraft wind on the sunrise sky background.
Investing Articles

My top UK shares to buy after the market correction!

| Dr. James Fox

It hasn't been a good week for stocks anywhere. But the market volatility creates opportunity. Here are some of my…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

2 good reasons why I’m not panicking about stock markets

| Michelle Freeman

Recent headlines can make it feel like chaos in the stock markets. As an investor, Michelle Freeman outlines why she's…

Read more »